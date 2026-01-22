5 Bombshell Revelations From the Unearthed Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's Justin Baldoni Texts

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Allegedly Used a Derogatory Term When Referring to Justin Baldoni

Source: MEGA Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's text messages were presented on January 20 amid the Lively-Justin Baldoni legal dispute.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Showed Strong Support for Blake Lively

Source: MEGA Justin Baldoni's lawyers previously sought to subpoena Taylor Swift.

In partially unsealed messages, Lively called Baldoni the "doofus director" of her movie, adding he is a "clown" who "thinks he's a writer now." She later asked Swift to sign off on a revised version of the script she had proposed, even without reviewing it. "I'll do anything for you !!" the "champagne problems" singer replied. According to the court documents, Lively later texted back, "You were so epically heroic today. I recapped every moment to Ryan [Reynolds]. I kept remembering stuff — You making s--- up about me and lenses. And referring to yourself as my doll. This clown falling for all of it. But also resisting it. You are the world's absolute greatest friend ever."

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Discussed Allegations of Abuse of Power

Source: MEGA A representative for Taylor Swift said the singer 'never set foot' on the set of 'It Ends With Us.'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Scooter Braun was also mentioned in the alleged text exchange between Lively and Swift, per the documents. "Can you imagine feeling as confident as these predators that you're going to always get away with it. Him accepting an award as an ally for women," the mom-of-four said of Baldoni in a text. "And Scooter going about he world with his head held high as he co owns and funds a crisis PR company that silences women." "It's like a horror film no one knows is taking place," said the "Cancelled" singer. Lively responded, "Oh but they will. It's the only thing that can come of this. The good that protects other women from this happening to them."

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift and Blakely Lively Discussed Shifts in Their Bond Amid the Legal Turmoil

Source: MEGA Blake Lively accused her costar of sexual harassment and retaliation.

Amid the legal drama, Swift and Lively seemingly addressed the changes in the dynamic of their friendship in other messages. Before the final Eras Tour show, The Private Lives of Pippa Lee actress asked the singer if everything was okay since she "felt like a bad friend lately." "You were generous to not only be the key person there for me during all of it, but also to let me off the hook for being so in it. But I still have a feeling something may not be right. I told Ryan. He said to just ask you. But I felt so stupid and like it sounded needy and awkward for everyone, especially be I can't explain why I have this feeling. And you know I have toxic masculinity so I can't be needy. But also, I do want to know everything is good so I'm asking." Lively told Swift she wanted to be a "better friend" if "there's something [she] unintentionally did." "I know how busy and taxed you are – physically, emotionally, practically, so I don't expect any more from you ever. Just want to make sure all is good," she concluded. Meanwhile, the "Cruel Summer" singer told Lively she was "not wrong" to feel that way since it was "also not a big deal." "I feel distanced from you even more than we are geographically. And I know you feel attacked from all sides for ridiculous reasons so you're feeling like you have to overly explain things or be overly nice or whatever but. It's me! That's just caused a little distance. And you don't need to apologize. Just come back please," Swift allegedly texted.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Reacted to Justin Baldoni Being Dropped by His Agency

Source: MEGA Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni and others in December 2024.