OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Taylor Swift
PHOTOS

5 Bombshell Revelations From the Unearthed Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's Justin Baldoni Texts

blake lively taylor swift justin baldoni texts biggest bombshells
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift allegedly referred to Justin Baldoni as a 'b----' in a text exchange with Blake Lively.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 22 2026, Published 7:23 a.m. ET

Taylor Swift Allegedly Used a Derogatory Term When Referring to Justin Baldoni

blake lively taylor swift justin baldoni texts biggest bombshells
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's text messages were presented on January 20 amid the Lively-Justin Baldoni legal dispute.

The legal drama between Blake Lively and her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni is heating up.

Hundreds of exhibits were unsealed on January 20, revealing excerpts of alleged text messages between the Gossip Girl actress and Taylor Swift ahead of the May trial. One bombshell exchange showed the "Opalite" songstress sending Lively a screenshot of a People article on Baldoni opening up about a trauma caused by a prior relationship.

"I think this b---- knows something is coming because he's gotten out his tiny violin," Swift allegedly wrote in a December 2024 exchange.

"It's rings different when he doesn't end the story by saying 'Did I always listen when they said no? No.' like he did with me. But that must not've tested well in the focus group," Lively responded. "He's being honored at the vital voices for women event on Monday."

Swift replied, "This is so disgusting, and I hate that he's clever about this s---."

Reacting to the aforementioned gathering, the Green Lantern star noted, "This inspiring event celebrates men who are using their platforms, influence and leadership to elevate women, combat gender-based violence and promote gender equality worldwide."

"Well not him, her," said Swift, prompting Lively to add, "He's not. He just has a team. Yeah. Her. And his publicist Jennifer Abel. And the comms people at his studio."

Swift allegedly wrote, "He needs to be beaten by his OWN words."

Taylor Swift Showed Strong Support for Blake Lively

blake lively taylor swift justin baldoni texts biggest bombshells
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni's lawyers previously sought to subpoena Taylor Swift.

In partially unsealed messages, Lively called Baldoni the "doofus director" of her movie, adding he is a "clown" who "thinks he's a writer now."

She later asked Swift to sign off on a revised version of the script she had proposed, even without reviewing it.

"I'll do anything for you !!" the "champagne problems" singer replied.

According to the court documents, Lively later texted back, "You were so epically heroic today. I recapped every moment to Ryan [Reynolds]. I kept remembering stuff — You making s--- up about me and lenses. And referring to yourself as my doll. This clown falling for all of it. But also resisting it. You are the world's absolute greatest friend ever."

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Discussed Allegations of Abuse of Power

blake lively taylor swift justin baldoni texts biggest bombshells
Source: MEGA

A representative for Taylor Swift said the singer 'never set foot' on the set of 'It Ends With Us.'

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Scooter Braun was also mentioned in the alleged text exchange between Lively and Swift, per the documents.

"Can you imagine feeling as confident as these predators that you're going to always get away with it. Him accepting an award as an ally for women," the mom-of-four said of Baldoni in a text. "And Scooter going about he world with his head held high as he co owns and funds a crisis PR company that silences women."

"It's like a horror film no one knows is taking place," said the "Cancelled" singer.

Lively responded, "Oh but they will. It's the only thing that can come of this. The good that protects other women from this happening to them."

Taylor Swift and Blakely Lively Discussed Shifts in Their Bond Amid the Legal Turmoil

blake lively taylor swift justin baldoni texts biggest bombshells
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively accused her costar of sexual harassment and retaliation.

Amid the legal drama, Swift and Lively seemingly addressed the changes in the dynamic of their friendship in other messages.

Before the final Eras Tour show, The Private Lives of Pippa Lee actress asked the singer if everything was okay since she "felt like a bad friend lately."

"You were generous to not only be the key person there for me during all of it, but also to let me off the hook for being so in it. But I still have a feeling something may not be right. I told Ryan. He said to just ask you. But I felt so stupid and like it sounded needy and awkward for everyone, especially be I can't explain why I have this feeling. And you know I have toxic masculinity so I can't be needy. But also, I do want to know everything is good so I'm asking."

Lively told Swift she wanted to be a "better friend" if "there's something [she] unintentionally did."

"I know how busy and taxed you are – physically, emotionally, practically, so I don't expect any more from you ever. Just want to make sure all is good," she concluded.

Meanwhile, the "Cruel Summer" singer told Lively she was "not wrong" to feel that way since it was "also not a big deal."

"I feel distanced from you even more than we are geographically. And I know you feel attacked from all sides for ridiculous reasons so you're feeling like you have to overly explain things or be overly nice or whatever but. It's me! That's just caused a little distance. And you don't need to apologize. Just come back please," Swift allegedly texted.

Taylor Swift Reacted to Justin Baldoni Being Dropped by His Agency

blake lively taylor swift justin baldoni texts biggest bombshells
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni and others in December 2024.

On December 21, 2024, talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) dropped Baldoni shortly after Lively shared the sexual harassment allegations.

Swift allegedly sent a link to the report to Lively weeks later, telling her pal, "You won. You did it. And you ... helped so many people who won't have to go through this again."

