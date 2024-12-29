What Is Blake Lively's Net Worth? How the 'It Ends With Us' Actress Made Her Millions
Blake Lively made herself into a real-life Serena van der Woodsen.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the It Ends With Us actress, 37, is worth a whopping $30 million.
The blonde beauty — who shares four kids with husband Ryan Reynolds — made most of her cash through acting in movies and TV shows.
Lively's Hollywood debut came in 2005 when she starred in the hit film The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, which grossed over $42 million at the box office. However, she made her biggest breakthrough with her role as wealthy NYC resident Serena van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl.
The popular CW TV show — which ran from 2007 to 2012 — made Lively a household name and lined her pockets, as by the end of the successful program, the celeb made $60K an episode.
Lively went on to act in larger budget films such as 2010’s The Town, where she costarred in alongside Oscar-winning actor Ben Affleck. In 2011, she played Carol Ferris in Green Lantern opposite her now-husband. Lively also showed off her acting chops in 2012’s Savages, 2015’s The Age of Adeline, 2016’s The Shallows and 2018’s A Simple Favor.
Lively has also dabbled in directing, as in 2021, she made her debut as director and co-writer of the music video for Taylor Swift's I Bet You Think About Me featuring Chris Stapleton.
By 2023, it was announced she would be the lead in It Ends With Us, which was released in August 2024.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In addition to acting and directing, Lively collaborated with brands such as L'Oreal and Gucci to make a pretty penny. The Café Society alum also founded a website called Preserve in 2014, which served as a digital magazine and e-commerce platform for handmade products — however, she shut it down a year later.
Despite her lack of success with Preserve, in 2021, Lively launched a line of non-alcoholic drink mixers called Betty Buzz, which is still being sold at stores around the country.
Lastly, Lively earned some cash from the properties she's owned.
In 2012, she and Reynolds bought a country home just outside of Bedford, New York, for $2.35 million. The home was 4,753 square feet and the 1.8-acre grounds featured a garden similar to those in the English countryside. However, in 2013, the pair sold the property for $2.495 million.
The lovers then purchased another house just four miles away for $5.7 million. The property sits on 11.65 acres and is only a short drive from New York City.
While Lively and Reynolds love their rural home, they also have a Tribeca condo to stay in when they are in the Big Apple.