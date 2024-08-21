Do Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Want to Expand Their Family? Everything the Pair Has Said About Having a Fifth Child
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Are Happy Parents to Their Children
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have welcomed four children — three daughters and one son — after their wedding in September 2012.
During the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor opened up about parenting his kiddos.
“You know, two to three was a huge jump…three to four less so," Reynolds told ET Canada. “I cannot speak for my wife, but it’s just from what I’ve observed. But, we love it. You know, we would be idiots to do this again if we didn’t love it.”
They Both Wanted to Have a Large Family
One year after they tied the knot, Reynolds gushed about their plans to expand.
“We both come from big families — my parents did four, Blake’s did five. A lot of people say it’s crazy, but we’ll only know when we’re there, you know? We’ll walk through that fire pretty happily, I think," he told Details.
The It Ends With Us actress shared a similar comment during a 2014 interview with Us Weekly, saying she wanted to have "a lot of kids" because she came from a big household.
Does Ryan Reynolds Want to Have Another Daughter?
During a virtual interview with Stephen Colbert, the Spirited star spoke highly of his life as a girl dad.
"I do not miss masculine company at all. Really, most men tend to be the architects of someone’s demise. So, it’s fine. I like just being here with the girls. I like doing the girl stuff," he said.
Reynolds also called his daughters "superheroes" while speaking to Access, praising them for being the "most capable people" he knew. At the time, he also shared how much he has enjoyed parenting three daughters.
He continued, "I'd have it no other way."
Ryan Reynolds Is 'Trying to Get' Blake Lively Pregnant With Baby No. 5
One year after Reynolds and Lively welcomed their fourth child, the 36-year-old All I See Is You actress joked about her husband "trying to get [her] pregnant again."
“Put the dog that you find adorable in spite of societal k9 expectations away and take off the d--- teal suit! Rude," she wrote alongside a photo of the 47-year-old father holding onto Dogpool at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in London.
Ryan Reynolds Said 'The More, The Merrier'
After Lively's buzzworthy joke, Reynolds revealed whether they would consider expanding their family.
“As many as possible. As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let’s have more!” he told E! News, joking, "The more, the merrier."