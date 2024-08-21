Do Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Want to Expand Their Family? Everything the Pair Has Said About Having a Fifth Child

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have welcomed four children — three daughters and one son — after their wedding in September 2012.

During the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor opened up about parenting his kiddos.

“You know, two to three was a huge jump…three to four less so," Reynolds told ET Canada. “I cannot speak for my wife, but it’s just from what I’ve observed. But, we love it. You know, we would be idiots to do this again if we didn’t love it.”