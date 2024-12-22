or
Blake Lively Claims Justin Baldoni 'Cried' in Her Dressing Room 'for Hours' After Social Media Users Thought She Looked 'Unattractive' and 'Old' in 'It Ends With Us'

Composite photo of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.
Source: MEGA

According to the lawsuit, Blake Lively claimed Justin Baldoni had an emotional reaction to how she looked on the 'It Ends with Us' set.

By:

Dec. 22 2024

More details have emerged from Blake Lively's shocking lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

According to court documents, the Gossip Girl alum claimed her It Ends with Us costar/director became highly emotional over how the internet criticized her wardrobe on the film set.

blake lively claims justin baldoni cried dressing room unattractive old
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively claimed Justin Baldoni cried over how people criticized her wardrobe on the set of 'It Ends with Us.'

"Mr. Baldoni made the rest of the cast and crew wait for hours while he cried in Ms. Lively's dressing room, claiming social media commentators were saying that Ms. Lively looked old and unattractive based on paparazzi photos from the set," the legal papers allege.

"She tried to reassure him that she should look authentic in the scenes depicted in the photos, which were just after her character had been abused by her fictional husband, rather than 'hot,'" the lawsuit continued.

blake lively claims justin baldoni cried dressing room unattractive old
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment.

The Age of Adaline star claimed Baldoni "appeared focused" on her "sexual appeal above all else" and how his "lengthy outburst caused a delay in shooting, forcing an emotional scene to be shot haphazardly."

"Ms. Lively was humiliated to learn that Mr. Baldoni secretly called her fitness trainer, without her knowledge or permission, and implied that he wanted her to lose weight in two weeks," the documents claimed. "Mr. Baldoni told the trainer that he had asked because he was concerned about having to pick Ms. Lively up in a scene for the movie, but there was no such scene."

Blake Lively

blake lively claims justin baldoni cried dressing room unattractive old
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni directed and starred in 'It Ends with Us.'

The former teen star said she felt that Baldoni "was shaming her for her body and weight" even while she became ill during filming.

As OK! previously reported, Lively took legal action against the Jane the Virgin actor for alleged sexual harassment and accused him of trying to "destroy" her career.

blake lively claims justin baldoni cried dressing room unattractive old
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni's attorney responded to Blake Lively's lawsuit against the actor.

"I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted," The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress said in a statement after the news of the lawsuit was made public.

Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, responded to the lawsuit in a statement noting, "It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations. These claims are false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt." The lawyer also claimed the legal move by the blonde beauty was only to "fix her negative reputation."

TMZ obtained the court documents from the lawsuit.

