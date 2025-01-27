Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Hang Out With Her 'A Simple Favor 2' Costar Michele Morrone Amid Justin Baldoni Legal Battle: Photo
At least Blake Lively is in good graces with one of her male costars.
On Sunday, January 26, the actress' A Simple Favor 2 costar Michele Morrone documented himself spending time with Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, during a recent hangout with a sweet selfie moment.
"Missed you guys! Love you!!" Morrone wrote alongside a photo of the 365 Days actor smiling between Lively and Reynolds, as he attached audio from Eve's song "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" to his Instagram Story.
In the picture, Reynolds — who re-shared the upload to his own profile — Morrone and Lively all flashed happy smiles, while the Subservience actor even had his arm around the Gossip Girl actress' shoulders.
Morrone's post seemed to hold extra weight online amid Lively's intense legal battle with her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni — who also directed the film.
The Age of Adeline actress and Baldoni both filed hefty lawsuits against one another, with Lively accusing the Jane the Virgin actor of sexual harassment and attempting to "destroy" her career. For his part, the Five Feet Apart director is suing the blonde beauty for extortion and defamation, among other matters.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While Lively isn't on good terms with Baldoni after the production of It Ends With Us, she appeared to form a close friendship with Morrone — who also plays her on-screen love interest — on the set of A Simple Favor 2.
Back in August 2024, the same month the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel hit theaters, Morrone exclusively opened up to OK! about how much he loved working with Lively.
"Blake became some sort of sister for me and we became extremely friendly," the Sirene star admitted of Lively, noting: "I would [like to] mention [Ryan] as well because he's such a sweetheart."
"Once we ended shooting, he personally sent me a message saying how grateful he was for me to have treated Blake in a very polite and nice way on set," Morrone revealed of Reynolds' praise.
The Italian actor also spoke highly of fellow A Simple Favor 2 costar Anna Kendrick — who, like Lively, reprised her role from the original film.
"And Anna is, she's very, very — we say it in Italy — she's very spicy," Morrone joked. "She's an incredible artist. Anna knows how to dance, to sing, to act. She's a complete artist."
Reynolds approval of Morrone is quite the opposite of a relationship he has with Baldoni, who additionally sued the Deadpool actor when filing a $400 million lawsuit against Lively earlier this month.
Baldoni sued Lively, Reynolds and her publicist, Leslie Sloane, on claims of civil extortion, defamation, false light invasion of privacy, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, intentional interference with contractual relations, intentional interference with prospective economic advantage and negligent interference with prospective economic advantage.