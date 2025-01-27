or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Blake Lively
OK LogoNEWS

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Hang Out With Her 'A Simple Favor 2' Costar Michele Morrone Amid Justin Baldoni Legal Battle: Photo

Photo of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds; picture of Michele Morrone.
Source: MEGA

Michele Morrone became close with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds after filming 'A Simple Favor 2.'

By:

Jan. 27 2025, Published 9:10 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

At least Blake Lively is in good graces with one of her male costars.

On Sunday, January 26, the actress' A Simple Favor 2 costar Michele Morrone documented himself spending time with Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, during a recent hangout with a sweet selfie moment.

Article continues below advertisement
blake lively ryan reynolds michele morrone justin baldoni legal photo
Source: @michelemorroneofficial/Instagram

Michele Morrone shared a snap of himself hanging out with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds recently.

Article continues below advertisement

"Missed you guys! Love you!!" Morrone wrote alongside a photo of the 365 Days actor smiling between Lively and Reynolds, as he attached audio from Eve's song "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" to his Instagram Story.

In the picture, Reynolds — who re-shared the upload to his own profile — Morrone and Lively all flashed happy smiles, while the Subservience actor even had his arm around the Gossip Girl actress' shoulders.

Article continues below advertisement
blake lively ryan reynolds michele morrone justin baldoni legal photo
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively and Michele Morrone star in 'A Simple Favor 2' alongside Anna Kendrick.

Article continues below advertisement

Morrone's post seemed to hold extra weight online amid Lively's intense legal battle with her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni — who also directed the film.

The Age of Adeline actress and Baldoni both filed hefty lawsuits against one another, with Lively accusing the Jane the Virgin actor of sexual harassment and attempting to "destroy" her career. For his part, the Five Feet Apart director is suing the blonde beauty for extortion and defamation, among other matters.

Article continues below advertisement
blake lively ryan reynolds michele morrone justin baldoni legal photo
Source: MEGA

Ryan Reynolds told Michele Morrone he was 'grateful' the actor was kind to Blake Lively on set of 'A Simple Favor 2.'

MORE ON:
Blake Lively

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

While Lively isn't on good terms with Baldoni after the production of It Ends With Us, she appeared to form a close friendship with Morrone — who also plays her on-screen love interest — on the set of A Simple Favor 2.

Back in August 2024, the same month the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel hit theaters, Morrone exclusively opened up to OK! about how much he loved working with Lively.

Article continues below advertisement

"Blake became some sort of sister for me and we became extremely friendly," the Sirene star admitted of Lively, noting: "I would [like to] mention [Ryan] as well because he's such a sweetheart."

"Once we ended shooting, he personally sent me a message saying how grateful he was for me to have treated Blake in a very polite and nice way on set," Morrone revealed of Reynolds' praise.

Article continues below advertisement
blake lively ryan reynolds michele morrone justin baldoni legal photo
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are in the midst of a full-blown legal battle.

Article continues below advertisement

The Italian actor also spoke highly of fellow A Simple Favor 2 costar Anna Kendrick — who, like Lively, reprised her role from the original film.

"And Anna is, she's very, very — we say it in Italy — she's very spicy," Morrone joked. "She's an incredible artist. Anna knows how to dance, to sing, to act. She's a complete artist."

Reynolds approval of Morrone is quite the opposite of a relationship he has with Baldoni, who additionally sued the Deadpool actor when filing a $400 million lawsuit against Lively earlier this month.

Baldoni sued Lively, Reynolds and her publicist, Leslie Sloane, on claims of civil extortion, defamation, false light invasion of privacy, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, intentional interference with contractual relations, intentional interference with prospective economic advantage and negligent interference with prospective economic advantage.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.