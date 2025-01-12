or
16 Stars Who Have Defended Blake Lively Amid 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Gwyneth Paltrow, Amber Heard and More

Source: MEGA

Blake Lively has received immense support from celebrities after she filed a lawsuit against her 'It Ends With Us' costar Justin Baldoni.

Jan. 12 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Alex Saks

Source: MEGA

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni costarred in 'It Ends With Us.'

It Ends With Us producer Alex Saks joined the growing list of celebrities who have offered support to Blake Lively after she filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni. On Instagram, she shared a link to The New York Times' December 21, 2024, article about Lively's filing.

Amber Heard

Source: MEGA

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni sparked feud rumors when they did not pose together during the film's New York City premiere in August 2024.

Following her high-profile legal battle against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard spoke out about Lively's lawsuit in a statement to NBC News.

"Social media is the absolute personification of the classic saying 'A lie travels halfway around the world before truth can get its boots on.' I saw this firsthand and up close. It's as horrifying as it is destructive," the Aquaman actress said, referring to her past relationship and legal showdown with her ex-husband.

America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel

Source: MEGA

Blake Lively garnered criticism throughout the press tour due to her interview responses.

Lively's Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars released a joint statement supporting her.

"As Blake's friends and sisters for over 20 years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation," said America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel.

They continued, "Throughout the filming of It Ends With Us, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set, and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice. Most upsetting is the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors' stories to silence a woman who asked for safety. The hypocrisy is astounding."

They noted that even a "strong, celebrated and resourced" woman like their friend "can face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe working environment." As Lively chose to speak out on the issue, Ferrera, Tamblyn and Bledel expressed how "inspired" they were by The Private Lives of Pippa Lee actress and her courage.

Amy Schumer

Source: MEGA

Viewers accused Blake Lively of not speaking up for domestic violence during the interviews.

On December 2, Amy Schumer simply wrote on her Instagram Stories, "I believe Blake."

Bart Johnson

Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni made headlines when he hired a crisis manager amid the 'It Ends With Us' press tour.

Lively's brother-in-law Bart Johnson lambasted Baldoni in a scathing December 2024 tweet, labeling the actor-director "a fraud."

"He puts on the 'costume' of a hero, man bun and all. Used all of the trendy catchphrases & buzz words for his podcasts," said Johnson. "None of it's genuine. It's all theatre. And everyone fell for it. For years. Rewatch his videos with a more critical eye and watch him compliment and praise himself with faux humility and self deprecation. What a performance."

Brandon Sklenar

Source: MEGA

An initial report claimed Justin Baldoni left Blake Lively uncomfortable on set after he 'fat-shamed' her while talking about his back problems.

"FOR THE LOVE OF GOD READ THIS❤️," Brandon Sklenar, who played the teenage love interest of Lively's character in It Ends With Us, wrote in the caption of The New York Times article he reposted on his social media page.

Christina Ricci

Source: MEGA

Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni in December 2024.

Christina Ricci subtly backed Lively by reposting Rebecca Woolf's post, which read, "re: Blake Lively (and Amber Heard TBH) misogyny exploits the jealousy women feel for each other — specifically when it comes to beautiful women & girls. The fact that 'Mean girls' are always beautiful is no coincidence."

"The ease in which women are manipulated into hating each other (even feminist women) is something no one wants to talk about," the post continued. "This is (yet another! reminder to question our willingness to burn ANY woman. That includes beautiful, successful women who dare to have a voice."

The Addams Family star did not add a personal message to the post.

Colleen Hoover

Source: @colleenhoover/Instagram

Several celebrities came forward to support Blake Lively.

Blake Lively

Even It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover stood by Lively and defended her amid the drama surrounding the adaptation and its lead cast members.

"Blake Lively you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met," Hoover wrote in an Instagram Story post. "Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt."

One day later, she reposted the joint statement penned by Lively's former Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Source: MEGA

According to Blake Lively, she suffered from 'severe emotional distress' on the set of 'It Ends With Us.'

While most celebrities commented on Lively's lawsuit, Gwyneth Paltrow opted to show support by promoting Lively's Blake Brown haircare line.

"Just added to my Christmas wish list," the Iron Man star wrote.

Jenny Slate

Source: MEGA

Blake Lively stated in the lawsuit that she experienced repeated sexual harassment at the hands of Justin Baldoni.

In a statement to Today, Jenny Slate — who played the sister of Baldoni's sister in It Ends With Us — voiced her support "as she [Lively] takes action against those reported to have planned and carried out an attack on her reputation."

"Blake is a leader, loyal friend and a trusted source of emotional support for me and so many who know and love her," Slate added. "What has been revealed about the attack on Blake is terribly dark, disturbing, and wholly threatening. I commend my friend, I admire her bravery, and I stand by her side."

Kaitlin Olson

Source: MEGA

After Blake Lively filed the case, talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) dropped Justin Baldoni from its roster of artists.

On December 26, 2024, Kaitlin Olson shared a statement on her Instagram Stories, in which she called Lively "a kind, lovely, honest and generous person (and an incredible mom) FYI." She reposted the The New York Times Instagram Reels video about Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni.

Michele Morrone

Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni's ex-publicist also filed a lawsuit against him, his film studio and his crisis PR team for an alleged breach of contract.

Lively's A Simple Favor 2 costar Michele Morrone expressed his empathy for her as he reportedly felt her "pain" while she was working on It Ends With Us.

"It's usually not my thing to make those kinds of videos, but I think it's time to stand up for a person I really love and this person is Blake Lively," said Morrone, who reportedly grew tired of seeing "cruel and bad comments" about the mom-of-four.

Paul Feig

Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni sued 'The New York Times' for $250 million over the Blake Lively article it published.

"I've now made two movies with Blake and all I can say is she's one of the most professional, creative, collaborative, talented and kind people I've ever worked with. She truly did not deserve any of this smear campaign against her. I think it's awful she was put through this," A Simple Favor director Paul Feig defended Lively in a December 2024 tweet.

Robyn Lively

Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni claimed Blake Lively created 'false sexual harassment accusations' so she could take control of 'It Ends With Us.'

Robyn Lively, one of Blake's siblings, also offered insight while urging everyone to read The New York Times article about the lawsuit.

"It calls out those behind the ruthless and nefarious smear campaign that aimed to take down my sister," she told her followers.

Shawn Levy

Source: MEGA

Blake Lively dropped text messages and other evidence to support her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy reposted The New York Times article with the text, "Proud to call @blakelively a friend."

