16 Stars Who Have Defended Blake Lively Amid 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Gwyneth Paltrow, Amber Heard and More

Lively's Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars released a joint statement supporting her.

"As Blake's friends and sisters for over 20 years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation," said America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel.

They continued, "Throughout the filming of It Ends With Us, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set, and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice. Most upsetting is the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors' stories to silence a woman who asked for safety. The hypocrisy is astounding."

They noted that even a "strong, celebrated and resourced" woman like their friend "can face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe working environment." As Lively chose to speak out on the issue, Ferrera, Tamblyn and Bledel expressed how "inspired" they were by The Private Lives of Pippa Lee actress and her courage.