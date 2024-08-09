'Grateful' Ryan Reynolds Thanked Michele Morrone for Being So 'Polite' to Wife Blake Lively on Set of 'A Simple Favor 2'
Classic Ryan Reynolds... always looking out for his wife, Blake Lively.
The Deadpool star not only openly supports Lively as her biggest fan, but he thanks those in the industry who treat the blonde beauty in a respectful manner — which is why Reynolds was quick to reach out to Michele Morrone after the Italian superstar wrapped filming A Simple Favor 2 alongside Lively and Anna Kendrick.
During an exclusive chat with OK! about recently signing with independent record label 477 Records, the 33-year-old revealed a memorable conversation he had with the dad-of-four after finishing filming the highly anticipated sequel.
While Reynolds isn't a part of the A Simple Favor 2 cast, Morrone can't help but think of the Free Guy star, 47, when reflecting on the movie.
"I would [like to] mention [Ryan] as well because he's such a sweetheart," the 365 Days actor admits. "Once we ended shooting, he personally sent me a message saying how grateful he was for me to have treated Blake in a very polite and nice way on set."
Like her husband, Lively, 36, was also a gem to work with.
"Blake became some sort of sister for me and we became extremely friendly," Morrone shares.
"And Anna is, she's very, very — we say it in Italy — she's very spicy," he adds of Kendrick, 39, with a laugh. "She's an incredible artist. Anna knows how to dance, to sing, to act. She's a complete artist."
Morrone says he feels "blessed" to "have the opportunity" to star alongside such talented A-list actresses.
"It was such a beautiful discovery for me [and] for my life. Everybody on set, they are giving you an experience, you know? And I had a great experience with all of those artists," he expresses.
- Italian Superstar Michele Morrone Wants Fans 'to Create Their Own Story' Through His Music After Signing With 477 Records
- Italian Superstar Michele Morrone Wants Fans 'to Create Their Own Story' Through His Music After Signing With 477 Records
- Daisy Kent Says It's 'Cool' for Her Boyfriend Thor Herbst to See How Her Life 'Has Changed So Much' Since Appearing on 'The Bachelor'
In addition to A Simple Favor 2, which does not yet have an announced release date, Morrone is set to star alongside Megan Fox in Subservience — a sci-fi thriller hitting theaters on Friday, September 13.
"Megan is one of the sweetest actresses and women I've ever worked with," Morrone gushes of Fox, 38. "She is super talented. I like the fact that she's very quiet on the set."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Although there was some moments in front of the camera that we used to laugh a lot," he mentions. "She's just like one of my favorite [people], you know?"
With his exciting films hitting theaters soon, fans will be reminded of Morrone's claim to fame in the hit franchise 365 Days — but it's a project that "belongs to [his] past."
While he's "super grateful to that film," Morrone admits he's "not interested" in doing another sequel for the R-rated romantic thriller.
"It gave me the opportunity to show up in the the movie industry, but in a certain point of your life, I believe you should take a different direction," Morrone explains.
"You grow up as a man, as an artist, you don't wanna be stuck in the past," the Sirene star notes. "I am a different man since when I was shooting 365 Days. And a lot of beautiful projects are coming out soon. So I'm a different person, I'm a different kind of artist right now."
"It's a beautiful part of my past. When I think of it, I feel happy. But it's just time to go," Morrone concludes.