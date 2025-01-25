Justin Baldoni's Wife Emily Gushes Over Her Husband on His Birthday Amid Messy Legal Battle With Blake Lively
Even Blake Lively’s lawsuit can’t come between Justin and Emily Baldoni.
On Friday, January 24, the wife of the actor shared a gushing birthday post amid the messy legal battle her husband is facing.
“Happy birthday my love. Celebrating the man, husband, and father that you are. I’d choose you again and again,” she penned, showing her unwavering support for her spouse despite Blake’s sexual harassment accusations against him.
Alongside the message, Emily, 40, shared a photo of her and Justin, 41, kissing by the water with their daughter, Maiya, 9, standing between them and their son, Maxwell, 7, on the director’s shoulders.
In response to the upload, fans of the Jane the Virgin alum expressed their love for him.
“And we chose him too, you can see a good man by watching his eyes even through the phone screen, happy birthday to you Justin, no matter the ups and downs and all that you are going through you are one lucky guy for the family you have,” one person raved, while another stated, “Happy Birthday to your husband Justin ❤️May this year bring you and your family Peace and Happiness and Justice ❤️.”
A third wrote: “Been a fan of his since the Jane days and it’s a shame that more people don’t realize how he has ALWAYS been so selfless, kind, humble and caring. When my friends and I see him on these interviews and people comment on ‘what a creep’ he must be, we just shake our heads because those who know him just know that he is far from that.”
As OK! previously reported, the legal drama between the two It Ends With Us leads began in December 2024, when Blake sued Justin for alleged sexual misconduct and attempting to “destroy” her career.
Since then, Justin has fought back with a countersuit, where he claimed Blake, her husband Ryan Reynolds and their PR team tried to smear his image as a way to take control over the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's hit novel.
Now that the Hollywood hunk and his lawyer are fighting back, the couple recently filed a request for the court to prevent legal mind Bryan Freedman from engaging in "improper conduct."
Blake and Ryan alleged the attorney is conducting a "harassing and retaliatory media campaign" against them that could "taint the jury pool" if things go to trial.
Following the pair’s request, a source revealed Justin thinks it is "grossly unfair" and "unbelievable," especially because the allegations against him were written about in a piece for The New York Times.