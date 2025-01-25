Justin Baldoni's Wife Emily Gushes Over Her Husband on His Birthday Amid Messy Legal Battle With Blake Lively

“Happy birthday my love. Celebrating the man, husband, and father that you are. I’d choose you again and again,” she penned, showing her unwavering support for her spouse despite Blake’s sexual harassment accusations against him.

Alongside the message, Emily, 40, shared a photo of her and Justin, 41, kissing by the water with their daughter, Maiya, 9, standing between them and their son, Maxwell, 7, on the director’s shoulders.