Justin Baldoni Counter-Sues Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Her Publicist for $400 Million Over 'It Ends With Us' Smear Campaign

The documents continued: "No one except the parties involved would have known that she used threats and extortion to relegate the colleagues she once highly praised to a basement to sit out their own premiere, while she enjoyed the spotlight of a premiere and afterparty that was ultimately co-financed by both Wayfarer and Sony. She would have gotten away with these things and more, because Baldoni, focused entirely on seeing the film succeed, would have held his tongue, as he had through the year and a half that Lively tormented him, his family, and his partners."

Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman addressed the court filing in a statement to OK!, declaring: "This lawsuit is a legal action based on an overwhelming amount of untampered evidence detailing Blake Lively and her team’s duplicitous attempt to destroy Justin Baldoni, his team and their respective companies by disseminating grossly edited, unsubstantiated, new and doctored information to the media."