Justin Baldoni Promises to Launch Website Showing 'All Correspondence' and 'Relevant Video' to Squash Blake Lively Claims

On January 21, Bryan Freedman, the lawyer representing Baldoni, said, “Justin and team have the right to defend themselves with the truth.”

He went on to explain to Us Weekly there will be an “upcoming website” set to feature “all correspondence as well as relevant video.”

The mention of a website launch comes fresh on the heels of Baldoni releasing raw footage from It Ends With Us on January 21 to counteract how Lively characterized her costar’s behavior in her lawsuit against him.

The specific complaint the video was meant to respond to was the Gossip Girl star’s allegation Baldoni behaved inappropriately during the filming of a slow dance montage scene.