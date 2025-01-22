Justin Baldoni Promises to Launch Website Showing 'All Correspondence' and 'Relevant Video' to Squash Blake Lively Claims
It Ends With Us may be the title of their movie, but the battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has no end in sight, as the latter plans to launch a website to battle the actress' claims against him.
On January 21, Bryan Freedman, the lawyer representing Baldoni, said, “Justin and team have the right to defend themselves with the truth.”
He went on to explain to Us Weekly there will be an “upcoming website” set to feature “all correspondence as well as relevant video.”
The mention of a website launch comes fresh on the heels of Baldoni releasing raw footage from It Ends With Us on January 21 to counteract how Lively characterized her costar’s behavior in her lawsuit against him.
The specific complaint the video was meant to respond to was the Gossip Girl star’s allegation Baldoni behaved inappropriately during the filming of a slow dance montage scene.
“The scene in question was designed to show the two characters falling in love and longing to be close to one another,” a statement accompanying the video read. “Both actors are clearly behaving well within the scope of the scene and with mutual respect and professionalism. These are all three takes filmed in sequence.”
In the video, the duo can be seen slow dancing while bantering. At one point, Lively tells Baldoni she thinks the scene seems “more romantic” if they talk during the dance.
In one of the takes, the Jane The Virgin star said he was probably “getting [his] beard” on Lively, to which she said she was likely getting spray tan on him. He replied it smelled so good. In another clip from the footage, Lively claimed she felt “so nosey,” leading her to tell Baldoni his nose was “so big.” She then expressed her “hope” to “address this” and claimed the actor should shut down the production and have nose surgery. He is showing this footage to support claims he made regarding the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star speaking negatively about his appearance.
Lively’s attorneys responded to the footage being released, calling the video “damning,” even though they acknowledged Baldoni and his lawyer were likely hoping “this latest stunt” would “get ahead of the damaging evidence against him.”
“The video shows Mr. Baldoni repeatedly leaning in toward Ms. Lively, attempting to kiss her, kissing her forehead, rubbing his face and mouth against her neck, flicking her lip with his thumb, caressing her, telling her how good she smells, and talking with her out of character,” they added.
Her legal team also referenced how, in the footage, Lively leans away from Baldoni and keeps asking for their characters to talk rather than be intimate.
“Any woman who has been inappropriately touched in the workplace will recognize Ms. Lively’s discomfort,” her lawyers added. “They will recognize her attempts at levity to try to deflect the unwanted touching.”
Lively and Baldoni remain embroiled in an intensive legal battle, with both stars suing one another.