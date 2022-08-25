Bikini-Clad Blake Lively Shows Off Killer Abs While Vacationing With Hubby Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively is soaking in the last days of summer! On Thursday, August 24, the star took to Instagram to share pictures from her recent beach vacation with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, showing off her impressive bikini bod in the process.
"Summer lovin'…had me a blast," she captioned the poolside picture that showed the smiling star clad in a white two-piece.
The mom-of-three tagged the Red Notice star in the snap, who responded by commenting, "Wrexham is the Ibiza of Wales," referring to the the U.K. city where he owns a soccer team.
Lively's sunny snap comes a few months after she opened up about becoming more comfortable being her true self.
"I think having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin," she explained. "I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident— not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled."
Earlier this summer, the Gossip Girl alum embarked on another trip, this time with her sister, Robyn Lively. Their visit to Disneyland acted as a pre-celebration for Blake's birthday, as she turned 35 on August 25.
The A Simple Favor lead posted several pictures from the fun-filled day, including photos of her standing next to famous Disney characters such as Mary Poppins and Jessie from Toy Story.
The party's just starting for Lively, as she and Reynolds, 45, will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in September.
The duo is looking forward to a decade of marriage after overcoming some friction in their relationship. A source told OK! earlier this year that they had a "rough time during lockdown," but all worked out in the end.
"He's putting family first, and Blake is very appreciative," the insider highlighted. "She's making an effort again, too, because Ryan's going the extra mile. They've come out of this stronger and more connected."