Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Escape to the Woods for 'Unforgettable' Spring Break in Missouri

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton took their relationship off the stage and into the woods. The couple recapped their spring break vacation in the Ozarks with Stefani's sons Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11, on Thursday, April 10.

Source: @gwenstefani/Instagram Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani took time off for a woodsy vacation to the Ozarks.

"Such an unforgettable time at @bigcedarlodge," Stefani, 55, wrote underneath an Instagram video looking back at their trip. "The flowers, the food, the family memories. Thank u for making it all so special." The montage showcased numerous moments from their scenic visit to Missouri, including a wide-spanning golf course, a frothy cocktail, stone buildings and a clip of the couple in matching trucker hats in front of a large cross. "Purple Irises" played in the background of the video, Stefani and Shelton's duet from her latest album, Bouquet.

Source: MEGA Blake Shelton is releasing a new album, 'For Recreational Use Only,' on May 9.

Stefani previously stated how the track is inspired by their shared love of yacht rock, something that initially drew them together. "We come from such different worlds. Our musical tastes are different, yet we do come together in this one place: We both love ’70s soft rock and yacht rock," she told People in November 2024. The couple would play a game together where they would guess songs, and they always tested each other with '70s tunes.

Source: MEGA Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton recently released a breakup song together.

Stefani and Shelton, 48, also collaborated on a song called "Hangin' On" for the country singer's upcoming release, For Recreational Use Only, his first studio album in four years. Although the track is about a breakup, Shelton previously confirmed it's no indication of his marital status. "It’s really no reflection of where Gwen and I are in our relationship, I hope," Shelton confirmed to Access Hollywood backstage at Opry 100 on March 19. "But it’s a bada-- country song and we wanted to do it." The "God's Country" singer stated the track pushes both of them vocally. "We’re at a point in our lives where we just want to do songs that we love," he continued.

Source: MEGA Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani sang their first duet together in 2016.

Breakup rumors swirled due to a tune on Stefani's album as well, titled, "Still Gonna Love You," with the lyrics, "You can push me away/ Go ahead and make your mistakes/ I won’t judge you/ Nothin’ that you can say if you want me to hate you." The musicians wrote their first song together, "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," in 2016 for Shelton's tenth studio album, If I'm Honest. "He sent it to me, and it was a half-written song. He was like, 'Help me finish this.' So I wrote him the verse back — the second verse on the song — and it's just over text," Stefani recalled to People.

Source: MEGA Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got married in 2021.