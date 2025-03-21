or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Blake Shelton
OK LogoCOUPLES

Blake Shelton Says His New Breakup Song Featuring Wife Gwen Stefani Is Not 'a Reflection' of Where They 'Are in Our Relationship'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
Source: MEGA

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are releasing a breakup song together.

By:

March 21 2025, Published 3:41 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are releasing a new breakup song together — but could this mean their connection is in trouble?

In a recent interview, the country star, 48, assured that the song is not any indication of their real-life relationship.

Article continues below advertisement
opry red carpet gwen blake shelton
Source: MEGA

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani posed on the red carpet together at Opry 100.

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s really no reflection of where Gwen and I are in our relationship, I hope,” Shelton told Access Hollywood backstage at Opry 100, which took place on Wednesday, March 19. “But it’s a bada-- country song and we wanted to do it.”

“Hangin’ On,” which has not yet been released, is about a couple that wants to break up but is trying to stay together. Shelton expressed that he chose the track because it pushes him and his wife vocally. “We’re at a point in our lives where we just want to do songs that we love,” he added.

Article continues below advertisement
gwen and blake
Source: MEGA

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are releasing a breakup song together.

Article continues below advertisement

The breakup rumors don’t stop there, as Stefani released a new track on her Bouquet Deluxe album on March 14 that raised eyebrows about the status of their four-year marriage.

The song “Still Gonna Love You” features the lyrics, “You can push me away/ Go ahead and make your mistakes/ I won’t judge you/ Nothin’ that you can say if you want me to hate you.”

Article continues below advertisement
gwen
Source: MEGA

Gwen Stefani released a new album on March 14.

MORE ON:
Blake Shelton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Shelton will also be releasing an album, For Recreational Use Only, on May 9, his first studio album in four years.

The new release will feature twelve tracks and include collaborations with fellow artists, including John Anderson and Craig Morgan. One song, “Texas,” already dropped and is currently on the Billboard Country Airplay Top 15.

Article continues below advertisement
blake
Source: MEGA

Blake Shelton is releasing a new album on May 9.

Article continues below advertisement

Shelton and Stefani are standing strong in the face of breakup speculations. They recently walked the red carpet side by side at Opry 100, a tribute to 100 years of the Grand Ole Opry.

While the No Doubt singer, 55, cheered from the crowd, Shelton hosted the festivities for the evening. He took the stage for a special performance of late country legend Joe Diffie’s “Pickup Man.” Stefani smiled from her seat next to Reba McEntire and bopped along to the tune.

Article continues below advertisement
gwen and blake
Source: MEGA

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got married in 2021.

Shelton and Stefani met on the set of The Voice in 2015, where they both served on the judging panel. After five years of dating, they got engaged in October 2020.

On July 3, 2021, the pair got married in a private ceremony at a chapel on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. He officially became stepdad to Stefani’s kids Kingston, Zuma and Apollo from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.