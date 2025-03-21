Blake Shelton Says His New Breakup Song Featuring Wife Gwen Stefani Is Not 'a Reflection' of Where They 'Are in Our Relationship'
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are releasing a new breakup song together — but could this mean their connection is in trouble?
In a recent interview, the country star, 48, assured that the song is not any indication of their real-life relationship.
“It’s really no reflection of where Gwen and I are in our relationship, I hope,” Shelton told Access Hollywood backstage at Opry 100, which took place on Wednesday, March 19. “But it’s a bada-- country song and we wanted to do it.”
“Hangin’ On,” which has not yet been released, is about a couple that wants to break up but is trying to stay together. Shelton expressed that he chose the track because it pushes him and his wife vocally. “We’re at a point in our lives where we just want to do songs that we love,” he added.
The breakup rumors don’t stop there, as Stefani released a new track on her Bouquet Deluxe album on March 14 that raised eyebrows about the status of their four-year marriage.
The song “Still Gonna Love You” features the lyrics, “You can push me away/ Go ahead and make your mistakes/ I won’t judge you/ Nothin’ that you can say if you want me to hate you.”
Shelton will also be releasing an album, For Recreational Use Only, on May 9, his first studio album in four years.
The new release will feature twelve tracks and include collaborations with fellow artists, including John Anderson and Craig Morgan. One song, “Texas,” already dropped and is currently on the Billboard Country Airplay Top 15.
Shelton and Stefani are standing strong in the face of breakup speculations. They recently walked the red carpet side by side at Opry 100, a tribute to 100 years of the Grand Ole Opry.
While the No Doubt singer, 55, cheered from the crowd, Shelton hosted the festivities for the evening. He took the stage for a special performance of late country legend Joe Diffie’s “Pickup Man.” Stefani smiled from her seat next to Reba McEntire and bopped along to the tune.
Shelton and Stefani met on the set of The Voice in 2015, where they both served on the judging panel. After five years of dating, they got engaged in October 2020.
On July 3, 2021, the pair got married in a private ceremony at a chapel on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. He officially became stepdad to Stefani’s kids Kingston, Zuma and Apollo from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale.