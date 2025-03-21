Blake Shelton Says His New Breakup Song Featuring Wife Gwen Stefani Is Not 'a Reflection' of Where They 'Are in Our Relationship'

“It’s really no reflection of where Gwen and I are in our relationship, I hope,” Shelton told Access Hollywood backstage at Opry 100, which took place on Wednesday, March 19. “But it’s a bada-- country song and we wanted to do it.”

“Hangin’ On,” which has not yet been released, is about a couple that wants to break up but is trying to stay together. Shelton expressed that he chose the track because it pushes him and his wife vocally. “We’re at a point in our lives where we just want to do songs that we love,” he added.