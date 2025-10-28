Blake Shelton 'Encouraging' Keith Urban to 'Keep Busy, Write Music and Not Beat Himself Up Too Much' Following Nicole Kidman Divorce: Source

Article continues below advertisement

Blake Shelton is reportedly stepping up for his friend Keith Urban as the country star navigates his emotional split from Nicole Kidman. “He says Keith’s welcome to come over to his ranch and ride horses, help with the harvest, have jam sessions or whatever he wants,” an insider told Globe. “He’s also encouraging Keith to keep busy, write music and not beat himself up too much because it does no good to do that.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Blake Shelton is supporting Keith Urban after his split from Nicole Kidman.

Article continues below advertisement

Shelton knows the drill, as he’s been divorced twice — from Kaynette Gern and from Miranda Lambert — before finding love again with Gwen Stefani, whom he married in 2021. He and Stefani famously connected after meeting on The Voice while both dealing with their respective breakups. “Blake is the veteran of two failed marriages himself, and he’s learned how to survive a divorce, especially one that plays out in the public eye like Keith’s appears to be doing now,” another source shared, adding he’s offering Urban advice and support and making sure anything personal stays private.

Article continues below advertisement

The two have grown closer while filming The Road, the new competition series produced by the “Austin” singer, where 12 aspiring musicians battle for a coveted opening act spot with Urban. They wrapped months before news of Urban’s marriage ending made headlines on September 29 after nearly 19 years together.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Blake Shelton has been divorced twice.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources said Urban has struggled, pushing many of his friends away after Kidman filed for divorce. Wanting to avoid attention, the 58-year-old “Somebody Like You” singer has been laying low — even skipping The Road premiere in Nashville at Shelton’s Ole Red Bar. “He’s annoyed to have missed this but part of him is embarrassed to show his face on a red carpet until things settle down with his divorce,” a source told another outlet on October 16. “The last thing he needs is to overshadow his new show with all his personal issues.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Urban reportedly fears he’s “being painted as the bad guy" and doesn’t want to overshadow the cast or the work put into the series. “He doesn’t want that to be the focus of The Road – he owes that to the contestants and crew,” a source explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Keith Urban has been avoiding the spotlight and skipped the premiere of their new show, 'The Road.'

Article continues below advertisement

Despite everything happening behind the scenes, Urban has maintained a professional demeanor while filming. Billie Jo Jones — one of the artists competing this season — said she had no clue he was dealing with personal pain. "You wouldn't even know that he was going through anything because he definitely pushed personal stuff aside and was business professional the entire time, which is what a true artist should be and should be doing," she told reporters on October 24.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Despite his personal struggles, Keith Urban stayed 'professional' while filming the series, Billy Jo Jones claimed.