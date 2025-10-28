Blake Shelton 'Encouraging' Keith Urban to 'Keep Busy, Write Music and Not Beat Himself Up Too Much' Following Nicole Kidman Divorce: Source
Oct. 28 2025, Published 9:24 a.m. ET
Blake Shelton is reportedly stepping up for his friend Keith Urban as the country star navigates his emotional split from Nicole Kidman.
“He says Keith’s welcome to come over to his ranch and ride horses, help with the harvest, have jam sessions or whatever he wants,” an insider told Globe. “He’s also encouraging Keith to keep busy, write music and not beat himself up too much because it does no good to do that.”
Shelton knows the drill, as he’s been divorced twice — from Kaynette Gern and from Miranda Lambert — before finding love again with Gwen Stefani, whom he married in 2021. He and Stefani famously connected after meeting on The Voice while both dealing with their respective breakups.
“Blake is the veteran of two failed marriages himself, and he’s learned how to survive a divorce, especially one that plays out in the public eye like Keith’s appears to be doing now,” another source shared, adding he’s offering Urban advice and support and making sure anything personal stays private.
The two have grown closer while filming The Road, the new competition series produced by the “Austin” singer, where 12 aspiring musicians battle for a coveted opening act spot with Urban. They wrapped months before news of Urban’s marriage ending made headlines on September 29 after nearly 19 years together.
Sources said Urban has struggled, pushing many of his friends away after Kidman filed for divorce. Wanting to avoid attention, the 58-year-old “Somebody Like You” singer has been laying low — even skipping The Road premiere in Nashville at Shelton’s Ole Red Bar.
“He’s annoyed to have missed this but part of him is embarrassed to show his face on a red carpet until things settle down with his divorce,” a source told another outlet on October 16. “The last thing he needs is to overshadow his new show with all his personal issues.”
- Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are 'Having A Tough Time' Ahead Of Their 1-Year Wedding Anniversary, Claims Insider
- Keith Urban Allegedly Already Involved With 'Another Woman' After Nicole Kidman Split
- Keith Urban Moves Out of Nearly $4 Million Nashville Mansion: Country Star Showing 'No Signs of Wanting a Reconciliation' With Nicole Kidman After Shocking Divorce Filing
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Urban reportedly fears he’s “being painted as the bad guy" and doesn’t want to overshadow the cast or the work put into the series.
“He doesn’t want that to be the focus of The Road – he owes that to the contestants and crew,” a source explained.
Despite everything happening behind the scenes, Urban has maintained a professional demeanor while filming. Billie Jo Jones — one of the artists competing this season — said she had no clue he was dealing with personal pain.
"You wouldn't even know that he was going through anything because he definitely pushed personal stuff aside and was business professional the entire time, which is what a true artist should be and should be doing," she told reporters on October 24.
Jones didn’t comment further on Urban’s divorce, but called working with the “Let It Roll” hitmaker a “dream come true.”
“He is one of those people that really wants the best for you and really pushes you to be your best self,” she shared.