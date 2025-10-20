or
Keith Urban Subtly Shades Marriage to Nicole Kidman During 'The Road' Premiere

Photo of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Source: CBS; MEGA

Singer Keith Urban chose to perform 'Straight Line' on the premiere episode of 'The Road,' which fans believe was a subtle dig at his ex Nicole Kidman.

Oct. 20 2025, Published 2:07 p.m. ET

Keith Urban appeared to reference his past marriage to Nicole Kidman with a subtle dig during The Road premiere.

The country music star, 57, kicked off his new competition series The Road on Sunday, October 19, with a special performance of “Straight Line,” a track from his latest album, High. The series follows 12 aspiring musicians competing for the chance to become his opening act.

The song choice was particularly interesting for fans as Urban spoke about the track’s message back in February 2024, revealing it was about “wanting to break out of a soul-sucking routine that you might be stuck in.”

Keith Urban Performed 'Straight Line'

Photo of Keith Urban's performance of 'Straight Line' was interpreted as a slight dig toward Nicole Kidman by fans.
Source: CBS

Keith Urban's performance of 'Straight Line' was interpreted as a slight dig toward Nicole Kidman by viewers.

“Maybe in a relationship, a job, with creativity, with yourself...whatever it is !! It’s a message of feeling alive again and getting out from under that dark cloud,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption last year. “If you’ve seen us in concert, I hope it gives you that same feeling. 'Straight Line' is out now!”

During the episode, Urban opened up on the realities of touring, calling the lifestyle “completely lonely and miserable.” However, he emphasized the show must go on, no matter what might be happening in someone’s personal life.

'The Road' Was Filmed Months Before Split Was Revealed

Photo of Keith Urban filmed 'The Road' months before his split from Nicole Kidman hit headlines.
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban filmed 'The Road' months before his split from Nicole Kidman hit headlines.

The Road was filmed months before Urban’s split from his wife of 19 years hit headlines on September 29.

Insiders close to the couple revealed the “Let It Roll” singer moved out of their shared Nashville, Tenn., home and had been living apart from the Babygirl actress, 58, “since the beginning of the summer.”

Inside Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Split

Photo of The actress filed for divorce one day after the split was revealed.
Source: MEGA

The actress filed for divorce one day after the split was revealed.

"Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," a source told an outlet of the split on September 29. Kidman filed for divorce one day later.

Urban is keeping a low profile amid the drama as he reportedly skipped The Road’s premiere party in Nashville, which was hosted on the rooftop of Blake Shelton’s Old Red Bar.

Keith Urban Skipped 'The Road' Premiere Party

Photo of Keith Urban reportedly skipped the premiere party for 'The Road.'
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban reportedly skipped the premiere party for 'The Road.'

“He’s annoyed to have missed this but part of him is embarrassed to show his face on a red carpet until things settle down with his divorce,” a source told a news outlet on October 16. “The last thing he needs is to overshadow his new show with all his personal issues.”

The insider explained that “The Fighter” singer knows he’s “being painted as the bad guy” as his divorce continues to make headlines, adding, “He doesn’t want that to be the focus of The Road – he owes that to the contestants and crew.”

