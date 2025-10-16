'Embarrassed' Keith Urban Avoiding the Spotlight Amid Nicole Kidman Divorce Backlash
Oct. 16 2025, Published 12:27 p.m. ET
Keith Urban is keeping a low profile, steering clear of red carpet events as his split from Nicole Kidman continues to make headlines.
“Things are just too awkward right now and Keith just doesn’t have the confidence to face all the press,” an insider told a news outlet on Thursday, October 16. “He’s got paps hunting him down and he’s no longer taking direct calls.”
Keith Urban Is Keeping a Low Profile After Nicole Kidman Split
Urban’s step back from the spotlight comes as he reportedly skipped the Nashville red carpet premiere of The Road, his new reality competition series, where he searches for his next opening act, hosted on the rooftop of Blake Shelton’s Old Red Bar.
“He’s annoyed to have missed this but part of him is embarrassed to show his face on a red carpet until things settle down with his divorce,” the source explained. “The last thing he needs is to overshadow his new show with all his personal issues.”
Keith Urban Is 'Being Painted as the Bad Guy'
The insider explained that the “Let It Roll” singer, 57, knows he’s “being painted as the bad guy” amid his split from Kidman, 58, adding, “He doesn’t want that to be the focus of The Road – he owes that to the contestants and crew.”
- Keith Urban's Dating History: Inside His Relationships With Laura Sigler, Niki Taylor and Nicole Kidman
- Who Is Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Model Daughter Sunday Rose? 7 Things to Know
- Keith Urban Admits Tour Life Is 'Lonely and Miserable' After Nicole Kidman Split and Maggie Baugh Affair Allegations
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Split in 2025
Urban’s new show comes less than a month after multiple reports confirmed his split from his wife of 19 years on September 29. At the time, insiders revealed that the couple had been “living separately” since the beginning of the summer, with Urban moving out of the couple’s marital home in Nashville.
"Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," another source revealed.
Nicole Kidman Filed for Divorce
A separate source hinted that the country music musician was the person who initiated the separation. "She didn’t want this," the insider spilled about the actress. "She has been fighting to save the marriage."
Kidman filed for divorce the following day, with sources close to the couple suggesting Urban may already be seeing someone else.
"All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it," sources close to Kidman told a news outlet on September 30. "It’s all over Nashville."