'Embarrassed' Keith Urban Avoiding the Spotlight Amid Nicole Kidman Divorce Backlash

Keith Urban is keeping a low profile, steering clear of red carpet events as his split from Nicole Kidman continues to make headlines. “Things are just too awkward right now and Keith just doesn’t have the confidence to face all the press,” an insider told a news outlet on Thursday, October 16. “He’s got paps hunting him down and he’s no longer taking direct calls.”

Keith Urban Is Keeping a Low Profile After Nicole Kidman Split

Source: MEGA Keith Urban is set to star in the new reality TV series, 'The Road.'

Urban’s step back from the spotlight comes as he reportedly skipped the Nashville red carpet premiere of The Road, his new reality competition series, where he searches for his next opening act, hosted on the rooftop of Blake Shelton’s Old Red Bar. “He’s annoyed to have missed this but part of him is embarrassed to show his face on a red carpet until things settle down with his divorce,” the source explained. “The last thing he needs is to overshadow his new show with all his personal issues.”

Keith Urban Is 'Being Painted as the Bad Guy'

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were married for 19 years.

The insider explained that the “Let It Roll” singer, 57, knows he’s “being painted as the bad guy” amid his split from Kidman, 58, adding, “He doesn’t want that to be the focus of The Road – he owes that to the contestants and crew.”

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Split in 2025

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split was reported on September 29.

Urban’s new show comes less than a month after multiple reports confirmed his split from his wife of 19 years on September 29. At the time, insiders revealed that the couple had been “living separately” since the beginning of the summer, with Urban moving out of the couple’s marital home in Nashville. "Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," another source revealed.

Nicole Kidman Filed for Divorce

Source: MEGA Reports from Keith Urban's inner circle believe he's already involved in a new relationship.