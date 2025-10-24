Keith Urban Hid Nicole Kidman Split While Filming 'The Road,' Contestant Reveals: He 'Pushed Personal Stuff Aside'

Article continues below advertisement

The contestants on The Road were just as stunned to learn of their mentor Keith Urban’s split from Nicole Kidman as the rest of the world. Billie Jo Jones, who is currently competing on the debut season of The Road – which follows 12 aspiring musicians competing for the chance to become Urban’s opening act on tour – said she had no idea he was dealing with personal issues, praising him for handling it like a pro.

Keith Urban 'Pushed Personal Stuff Aside'

Source: MEGA 'The Road' contestants were shocked to learn about the development of Keith Urban's marriage.

"You wouldn't even know that he was going through anything because he definitely pushed personal stuff aside and was business professional the entire time, which is what a true artist should be and should be doing," she told a news outlet on Friday, October 24. Jones declined to further comment on Urban’s personal life, but called the opportunity to work with the “Let It Roll” singer a “dream come true.”

'The Road' Was Filmed From February to April

Source: MEGA Keith Urban filmed 'The Road' from February to April.

“He is one of those people that really wants the best for you and really pushes you to be your best self,” she continued. The Road premiered on October 19 and was reportedly filmed from February to April. Things seemingly took a turn after filming, as multiple outlets reported that Urban moved out of his and Kidman’s shared Nashville, Tenn., home and had been living apart from his spouse “since the beginning of the summer.”

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Split Hit Headlines in September

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have reportedly been living apart since the beginning of the summer.

"Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," a source told an outlet of the split on September 29. The Babygirl actress filed for divorce one day later. Urban has been keeping a low profile since news of his divorce hit headlines, notably skipping the premiere party of the competition show held on the rooftop of Blake Shelton’s Old Red Bar.

Keith Urban Maintaining a Low Profile

Source: MEGA Keith Urban is aware he's 'being painted as the bad guy' in his divorce.