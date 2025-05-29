or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Blake Shelton
OK LogoNEWS

Blake Shelton Fires Back After Backlash Over Pre-Taped AMAs 2025 Performance: 'We Came!'

Photo of Blake Shelton
Source: Blake Shelton/YouTube

Blake Shelton insisted he was not the one who decided to skip singing live.

By:

May 29 2025, Published 11:38 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Fans weren't too pleased with this year's American Music Awards — and neither was Blake Shelton.

The country superstar, 48, threw subtle shade at the awards show after being slammed for pre-taping his performance.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Miss the AMAs?

Source: Blake Shelton/YouTube

Blake Shelton was not asked to perform live at the AMAs.

"Just now seeing these stories about Gwen and I pretaping our performances for the AMA’s. We came and performed when the show asked us to.. Really nothing else to say. 🤷‍♂️," he wrote in an X post on Tuesday, May 27.

Both Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, were broadcast on a big screen at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas instead of belting out their songs live.

The country singer performed "Stay Country or Die Tryin," while his woman sang a medley of her hits "Swallow My Tears," "The Sweet Escape" and "Hollaback Girl."

Article continues below advertisement

blake shelton fires back backlash pre taped amas performance
Source: Blake Shelton/YouTube

Blake Shelton performed virtually.

"The craziest part of the AMAS last night was being told ‘and here’s Blake Shelton live’ only for them to light up the stage like he’s there and never saying to us it was prerecorded. THEN, doing the same thing with Gwen Stefani!" a fan wrote on TikTok. "I felt like I was in a simulation looking around for him!"

"Imagine paying for a ticket to watch a TV," a user commented on a different video, while another quipped, "The whole show could have been an email."

Aside from Shelton and Stefani not being in the room, a slew of other celebrities sat out of this year's awards show, including Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé and Chappell Roan. Billie Eilish, who won all seven categories she was nominated in, accepted her trophy virtually.

MORE ON:
Blake Shelton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Gwen Stefani Prefers to Stay Home

blake shelton fires back backlash pre taped amas performance
Source: MEGA

Gwen Stefani also did not perform in person.

Stefani's decision to miss the event comes as no surprise, as she recently opened up about her preference for staying home on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Host Drew Barrymore asked if she’d rather spend date night out or chill at home, to which she replied, "For sure in. I’m literally like — couch, blanket, cookies, chips."

"I have the dogs right here; we have two couches … Blake’s on that couch and we’re like 'Hi!'" she continued. "I would sit next to him, but he’s gigantic and we don’t fit anywhere."

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Religious Lifestyle

blake shelton fires back backlash pre taped amas performance
Source: Blake Shelton/YouTube

Blake Shelton skipped this year's AMAs.

The pop star's secret to a happy marriage is having God as a "third party."

An insider noted that the famous couple is "devoted to God."

"Life can get crazy for everyone, but with their careers and fame, it's that much more intense," the source shared with an outlet. "A shared belief in a higher power and purpose is crucial for their marriage."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.