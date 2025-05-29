Blake Shelton Fires Back After Backlash Over Pre-Taped AMAs 2025 Performance: 'We Came!'

"The craziest part of the AMAS last night was being told ‘and here’s Blake Shelton live’ only for them to light up the stage like he’s there and never saying to us it was prerecorded. THEN, doing the same thing with Gwen Stefani!" a fan wrote on TikTok. "I felt like I was in a simulation looking around for him!"

"Imagine paying for a ticket to watch a TV," a user commented on a different video, while another quipped, "The whole show could have been an email."

Aside from Shelton and Stefani not being in the room, a slew of other celebrities sat out of this year's awards show, including Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé and Chappell Roan. Billie Eilish, who won all seven categories she was nominated in, accepted her trophy virtually.