'Proud' Blake Shelton Gushes Over His Wife Gwen Stefani After Finally Catching No Doubt's Sphere Show
May 25 2026, Updated 7:41 a.m. ET
Blake Shelton is one "proud" husband after finally getting the chance to watch Gwen Stefani perform live with No Doubt at the Sphere in Las Vegas.
On Saturday, May 23, the iconic band took the stage for another show in their highly anticipated residency, and Shelton was right there in the crowd supporting his wife. After weeks of conflicting schedules, the country singer finally got a night off to experience the concert for himself.
Following the show, Shelton shared his excitement on X by posting a video of Stefani performing No Doubt’s hit “Just a Girl.”
"So proud of my wife @gwenstefani and the @nodoubt guys for working their [expletive] off and putting on this h--- of a show…" Shelton wrote. "Finally got a night off to see it… un-freakin-real."
In the clip, the crowd enthusiastically sang along while Stefani hyped up the audience from the stage.
“Memorial Day Weekend, Blake Shelton’s here. I’m gonna serve free tequila, it’s gonna be good,” Stefani said before launching into the song.
The video wrapped up with Shelton proudly showing off a No Doubt bomber jacket backstage, as he hugged the blonde beauty.
Just days before attending the concert, Shelton admitted he had intentionally avoided spoilers online because he wanted the full experience to be a surprise.
Speaking with Country Now at the ACM Awards on May 17, the singer explained why he hadn’t been able to attend any of Stefani’s earlier performances.
“I still haven’t gotten to see Gwen’s show. We work on the exact same nights,” he shared.
“I’ve not seen a rehearsal. I haven’t seen anything. I’m finally going to get to go see her next weekend,” he added. “I actually have a day off that they’re working and that’ll be my first chance. I’ve not looked at any social media. I haven’t seen any pictures. I have no clue.”
- Blake Shelton Showers Wife Gwen Stefani With Flowers Ahead of Her First Sphere Show Despite Divorce Rumors: Watch
- Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Surprise Fans With A Sweet Duet At His Concert: 'I Talked Her Into Doing A Couple Songs'
- Gwen Stefani Shocks The Crowd With Surprise Performance At Husband Blake Shelton's Final Night On Tour: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Shelton had a pretty funny reason for missing her opening shows. At the time, he was performing his own residency just a mile away from the Sphere.
“What kind of a d------ books us on the exact same nights every single night?” the country star joked during his May 6 concert. “I think my manager did that. He’s here, isn’t he? Sorry, Narvel [Blackstock].”
The couple first met while working together as coaches on The Voice in 2014. At the time, both were going through major changes in their personal lives. Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale, while Shelton was married to Miranda Lambert.
After their respective divorces, the pair began dating in 2015 and quickly became one of Hollywood’s favorite couples. They officially tied the knot in 2021.
Over the years, Shelton has also formed a close bond with Stefani’s three sons — Kingston, Zuma and Apollo — often stepping into a strong father figure role in their lives.
Meanwhile, No Doubt’s Las Vegas residency has continued to generate major buzz since launching on May 6. The group — made up of Stefani, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young — first announced the Sphere shows in October 2025.
“The opportunity to create a show at Sphere excites me in a new way,” Stefani shared at the time. “The venue is unique and modern and it opens up a whole new visual palette for us to be creative. Doing it with No Doubt feels like going back in time to relive our history, while also creating something new in a way we never could have imagined.”
“When we are on stage together playing these songs we feel the magic,” added Dumont. “We are stoked to play together again for our fans, to celebrate their years of love and support.”