Happy Wife! Gwen Stefani Proudly Shows Off Wedding Ring When Blake Shelton Introduces Her On Stage As 'Gwen Shelton'

gwen stefani shows wedding ring blake shelton introduces gwen shelton
Source: @gwenstefani/instagram
By:

Mar. 24 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are happier than ever!

While the country superstar is currently in the midst of ‎his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, he isn't feeling too lonely on the road, as his wife has been joining him for a handful of shows. In fact, the blonde beauty is even coming on stage to perform a few duets with her man.

gwen stefani blake shelton
Source: mega

The couple's elation was obvious when Stefani, 53, made an appearance at the Thursday, March 23, concert in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he introduced her to the crowd as "Gwen Shelton."

In a video captured by a fan, the GXVE Beauty founder was grinning from ear-to-ear and then playfully tapped her wedding ring.

"Will you please not leave?" he asked the mom-of-three. "We have another song to do. Let's do it."

gwen stefani blake shelton
Source: mega

Earlier this month, Shelton, 46, admitted he felt "terrible" about traveling without his family by his side, which is why he's only doing a handful of performances.

"I don’t do a lot of these — I think we're doing 18 of these shows this year," he explained to an outlet. "I try to limit it as much as I can, because the whole reason I’m even stepping away from The Voice is so I can just be there more, and that’s what I’m gonna do."

As OK! reported, Shelton is excited to lighten his workload so he can spend more time with Stefani and her sons, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids," Shelton explained in a past interview. "This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."

gwen stefani blake shelton
Source: mega

"The kids see me as a very important person in their life. [When they ask], 'Why isn't Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart," the "God's Country" artist continued. "I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. I don't want any regrets. It's time to push some of this [work] stuff out and let more family and personal life in."

