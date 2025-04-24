or
OK Magazine
Gwen Stefani Confesses Having 'Third Party' Involved Is Why Her Marriage to Blake Shelton Works

gwen stefani third party relationship tip
Source: The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube; MEGA

Gwen Stefani revealed having a 'third party' is the secret to her lasting marriage with Blake Shelton.

April 24 2025, Published 8:35 a.m. ET

Gwen Stefani just shared a little secret that’s helping her marriage to Blake Shelton stay strong.

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the pop icon opened up about what’s been keeping her love life steady.

“Best advice would probably be, make sure you have a third party,” Stefani revealed, motioning to the sky to reference God.

gwen stefani third party blake shelton
Source: MEGA

Gwen Stefani believes faith plays a big role in her marriage.

The convo continued during a rapid-fire Q&A, where host Drew Barrymore asked if she’d rather spend date night out or chill at home.

“For sure in,” Stefani laughed. “I’m literally like — couch, blanket, cookies, chips.”

“I have the dogs right here; we have two couches … Blake’s on that couch and we’re like ‘Hi!’” she added. “I would sit next to him, but he’s gigantic and we don’t fit anywhere.”

Though Stefani has a ton of love songs under her belt, she shared her all-time favorite romantic track.

“Shania Twain, ‘Still the One’ … that’s a perfect song,” she said without hesitation.

gwen stefani blake shelton marriage secret drew barrymore show
Source: MEGA

Drew Barrymore recently had Gwen Stefani as her guest on 'The Drew Barrymore Show.'

The duo famously met on the set of The Voice back in 2015, just after both had gone through painful divorces — Shelton from Miranda Lambert, and Stefani from Gavin Rossdale, who notoriously cheated on her with their nanny.

After six years of dating, the lovebirds tied the knot in 2021. Stefani previously said meeting Shelton felt like a “miracle” after all she’d been through, especially while raising her three sonsKingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11 — amid a rough split.

Recently, rumors started swirling about trouble in paradise, especially after the couple revealed they’re dropping a breakup-themed duet, “Hangin’ On,” in May.

But Shelton quickly shut down speculation that the song had anything to do with their real-life relationship.

“It’s really no reflection of where Gwen and I are in our relationship, I hope,” Shelton told Access Hollywood backstage at Opry 100. “But it’s a b---- country song and we wanted to do it.”

gwen stefani marriage tip
Source: MEGA

The couple met on 'The Voice' after going through their respective divorces.

The unreleased track is about a couple trying to stay together despite wanting to break up. Shelton explained that it’s a powerful duet as it pushed both him and Stefani vocally.

“We’re at a point in our lives where we just want to do songs that we love,” he added, noting that the track will appear on his first album in four years, For Recreational Use Only, dropping May 9.

blake shelton marriage gwen stefani
Source: MEGA

Gwen Stefani revealed that she and Blake Shelton prefer cozy date nights at home.

Breakup buzz didn’t stop there, as Stefani recently dropped a song on her Bouquet Deluxe album, which had fans raising eyebrows.

The lyrics of “Still Gonna Love You” read, “You can push me away/ Go ahead and make your mistakes/ I won’t judge you/ Nothin’ that you can say if you want me to hate you.”

Despite the lyrics and the speculation, the couple continues to put on a united front.

They recently walked the red carpet together at Opry 100, a special event celebrating 100 years of the Grand Ole Opry.

While Shelton hosted the big night and performed a tribute to country legend Joe Diffie, Stefani cheered him on from the audience, sitting beside Reba McEntire and swaying along to “Pickup Man” with a smile.

