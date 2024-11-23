Miranda Lambert's Relationship Timeline: Blake Shelton, Brendan McLoughlin and More

Miranda Lambert found love in the industry for the first time after meeting Blake Shelton at an event in 2005. At the time, they covered David Frizzell and Shelly West's hit "You're the Reason God Made Oklahoma" on the CMT 100 Greatest Duets special.

Things escalated between them immediately as they began dating after the "God Gave Me You" hitmaker, who married Gwen Stefani in 2021, divorced his first wife, Kaynette Williams.

Lambert and Shelton appeared at several events together afterward, including the 2007 CMT Music Awards. In May 2010, the 48-year-old "God's Country" singer popped the question and married his muse almost a year later.

After dealing with rumors for years, the pair officially called it quits in July 2015 and filed for divorce after four years of marriage.