Miranda Lambert's Relationship Timeline: Blake Shelton, Brendan McLoughlin and More

miranda lambert relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Here's a look at Miranda Lambert's rollercoaster romances before finding love again with Brendan McLoughlin.

By:

Nov. 23 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Blake Shelton

blake shelton
Source: MEGA

Miranda Lambert found love in the industry for the first time after meeting Blake Shelton at an event in 2005. At the time, they covered David Frizzell and Shelly West's hit "You're the Reason God Made Oklahoma" on the CMT 100 Greatest Duets special.

Things escalated between them immediately as they began dating after the "God Gave Me You" hitmaker, who married Gwen Stefani in 2021, divorced his first wife, Kaynette Williams.

Lambert and Shelton appeared at several events together afterward, including the 2007 CMT Music Awards. In May 2010, the 48-year-old "God's Country" singer popped the question and married his muse almost a year later.

After dealing with rumors for years, the pair officially called it quits in July 2015 and filed for divorce after four years of marriage.

Anderson East

anderson east
Source: MEGA

Two months after Lambert became single again, she began dating Anderson East but did not confirm their relationship until she shared a New Year's Day photo in 2016.

But like her first romance, the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer faced heartbreak again after they broke up in 2018.

"I want you to feel sad, mad, happy and nostalgic and really pissed sometimes. That's my favorite, and part of feelings is also heartbreak unfortunately, but fortunately for me, I can use it for my art or whatever," Lambert told the attendees of her Knoxville, Tenn., show. "I like to write sad songs. I like to listen to sad songs, so I want to sing y'all one."

Miranda Lambert

Evan Felker

evan felker
Source: MEGA

Media outlets claimed Lambert began seeing Evan Felker, who was still married to Staci Felker at the time, in April 2018 amid her Livin' Like Hippies Tour.

In the same month, Blake sparked buzz when he shaded the "Mama's Broken Heart" singer by posting "karma" on X, then Twitter. The former The Voice coach denied the rumors.

Divorce papers confirmed that Evan filed for divorce from his estranged wife in mid-February 2018. Months after the dating rumors started, a video of Miranda cuddling Evan in New York City surfaced.

They broke up in August 2018.

Brendan McLoughlin

brendan mcloughlin
Source: MEGA

The "Kerosene" songstress did not stay single for a long time, as she met retired police officer Brendan McLoughlin when she performed on Good Morning America. She kept their relationship out of the spotlight and only surprised her fans with a wedding announcement in February 2019.

"In honor of Valentine's day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!" Miranda announced on her social media pages after their January 2019 nuptials. "My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for … Me."

    OK! Logo

