Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Live an 'Easy, Happy Life' in Oklahoma
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani might be polar opposites, but apparently, they’re in a great groove since tying the knot in 2021.
The rocker, 55, once said she was a fish out of water at the country’s star Oklahoma ranch, but now that’s far from the truth, as it “feels like home” to her, the source said.
“Gwen says she and Blake live an easy, happy life in Oklahoma when they’re much joy in gardening together,” the insider added.
As OK! previously reported, the pair, who met on The Voice in 2015, bonded after going through their respective divorces. (Shelton was married to Miranda Lambert, while Stefani was with Gavin Rossdale for 13 years.)
During the October 2 episode of Jennifer Hudson’s eponymous talk show, she gushed over their romance and why they work so well together.
“The thing about Blake is that you’ll never get through a day without laughing,” she told the TV host.
“Which is just — it doesn’t even matter, like, what’s going on. The guy has so much patience and so much kindness in his heart. It just makes you happier every single day,” she shared.
In honor of the "Cool" singer's birthday on October 3, the country star gushed over his lady.
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my favorite girl … my pretty girl,” the 48-year-old wrote. “I LOVE YOU!!!!!”
Stefani also shared some of her birthday festivities on her Instagram Story, even revealing her husband gifted her a special necklace.
“OMG, number nine,” she gushed as she opened the box. “Nine years together. I love you.”
Shelton has even grown into his role of stepdad to Stefani's three sons, Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10, whom she shares with Rossdale.
“Those boys lean on Blake and depend on him,” another insider dished. “Being a stepdad has taught Blake a whole lot. It’s a role he’s grown into and takes seriously and says it’s changed him for the better. It’s been a thrill for Blake, too.”
For his part, Shelton previously said the boys have changed him “in every possible way.”
“Whether it’s music, whether it’s literally getting out, getting their hands in the dirt or being out on the ranch, seeing the animals, whatever, you know?” he continued of spending quality time with them.
