Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Live an 'Easy, Happy Life' in Oklahoma

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani might be polar opposites, but apparently, they’re in a great groove since tying the knot in 2021.

The rocker, 55, once said she was a fish out of water at the country’s star Oklahoma ranch, but now that’s far from the truth, as it “feels like home” to her, the source said.

“Gwen says she and Blake live an easy, happy life in Oklahoma when they’re much joy in gardening together,” the insider added.

As OK! previously reported, the pair, who met on The Voice in 2015, bonded after going through their respective divorces. (Shelton was married to Miranda Lambert, while Stefani was with Gavin Rossdale for 13 years.)