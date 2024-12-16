or
Blake Shelton Felt 'Humiliated' When Gwen Stefani's Son Zuma Used His Phone and Accidentally FaceTimed Vince Gill

Photo of Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and Zuma Rossdale.
Source: mega

Blake Shelton is a stepdad to Gwen Stefani's three sons.

Dec. 16 2024, Published 2:47 p.m. ET

Having friends in high places comes with consequences!

In an interview posted on CMT's TikTok account, Blake Shelton recalled the time wife Gwen Stefani's son Zuma Rossdale took his phone and accidentally FaceTimed singer Vince Gill.

Source: mega

Blake Shelton recalled a funny story involving wife Gwen Stefani's son Zuma.

"He thought he was calling his nanny Vince, and he called Vince Gill," the country superstar, 48, explained.

"I was walking through the house and I heard Vince Gill's voice kind of laughing. I looked and I saw Zuma throw the phone down," continued the Barmageddon co-host. "He was like, 'I don't know. There was some man that answered Vince's phone.' And I looked, and he had called Vince Gill, who was in Amsterdam — he FaceTimed him while he was in Amsterdam with The Eagles!"

Luckily, Gill found the incident funny, as Shelton said he called him back and Gill laughingly told the stepdad-of-three, "I thought you must have been drunk or something."

"But now, a couple of years later, Zuma is the biggest Vince Gill fan in the world," Shelton noted. "He's like, 'Can we FaceTime him again?!' I'm like no, never again. That was humiliating for me."

Source: mega

Zuma Rossdale accidentally called singer Vince Gill when he tried to FaceTime his nanny named Vince.

As OK! reported, the Oklahoma native has grown very close to Zuma and his two brothers, Apollo, 10, and Kingston Rossdale, 18, whose dad is his wife's ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, 55.

In fact, Zuma has followed in Blake's footsteps and has started performing country music.

Source: mega

Stefani and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale share three sons.

Apollo has also taken to the country genre, choosing to dress like Blake and wearing a pair of cowboy boots to Blake's Walk of Fame ceremony in 2023.

"When he came down that morning, I was so happy and excited. He wears, like, athletic sweatpants or shorts all the time, so when he puts on the jeans and boots it's like, you know, it just warms my heart," the "Came Here to Forget" crooner told a reporter at the time. "I mean, it really does to see him have a little bit of country flair to what he wears."

Blake said he previously bought Apollo a cowboy hat, noting, "We got to get him to wear it more."

Source: mega

The blonde beauty married Shelton in 2021 after finalizing her divorce from Gavin Rossdale in 2016.

"Those boys lean on Blake and depend on him. Being a stepdad has taught Blake a whole lot," one source told a news outlet of their relationship. "It’s a role he’s grown into and takes seriously and says it’s changed him for the better. It’s been a thrill for Blake, too."

That being said, the "Home" vocalist the knows the boys have their biological father as well.

"I've had stepparents. I think it's, in some ways, it's harder, more difficult. I try to be careful about when to step back and be smart about when to step back and just talk, but no matter what, I'm always there if I'm needed," Blake explained on Today.

