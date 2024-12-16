Blake Shelton Felt 'Humiliated' When Gwen Stefani's Son Zuma Used His Phone and Accidentally FaceTimed Vince Gill

In an interview posted on CMT's TikTok account, Blake Shelton recalled the time wife Gwen Stefani 's son Zuma Rossdale took his phone and accidentally FaceTimed singer Vince Gill .

"He thought he was calling his nanny Vince, and he called Vince Gill," the country superstar, 48, explained.

"I was walking through the house and I heard Vince Gill's voice kind of laughing. I looked and I saw Zuma throw the phone down," continued the Barmageddon co-host. "He was like, 'I don't know. There was some man that answered Vince's phone.' And I looked, and he had called Vince Gill, who was in Amsterdam — he FaceTimed him while he was in Amsterdam with The Eagles!"