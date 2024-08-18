Gwen Stefani's 3 Boys 'Lean on' Stepdad Blake Shelton: 'It's a Role He Takes Seriously'
No. 1 Stepdad!
According to an insider, Blake Shelton is enjoying taking on the role of becoming a second father figure to Gwen Stefani’s three sons, Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10, whom she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale.
“Those boys lean on Blake and depend on him,” the insider dished. “Being a stepdad has taught Blake a whole lot. It’s a role he’s grown into and takes seriously and says it’s changed him for the better. It’s been a thrill for Blake, too.”
Shelton previously noted how the boys have changed him “in every possible way.”
“Whether it’s music, whether it’s literally getting out, getting their hands in the dirt or being out on the ranch, seeing the animals, whatever, you know?” the 48-year-old expressed of including the boys things he loves.
As OK! previously reported, the country singer recently showed Zuma the ropes when the duo performed beside each other at Shelton’s Ole Red Tishomingo bar in Oklahoma.
On July 29, the former The Voice coach looked overjoyed to introduce his stepson to the crowd as the audience erupted in cheers.
The "God Gave Me You" crooner then took a seat on a stool across the stage, where he proudly showed support for the youngster, who sang a cover of Zach Bryan's hit song "Oklahoma Smokeshow.”
Zuma looked particularly comfortable in the spotlight, as he donned a cowboy hat, a button-up shirt, blue jeans and boots.
Later on that same night, Shelton took to the stage to put on a show, which he later posted on social media.
- Gwen Stefani Apologizes for Canceling Atlantic City Performance After Mysterious 'Recent Injury'
- 10 Celebrities Who Have Been Married to Multiple Famous People: From Jennifer Lopez to Angelina Jolie and More
- Gwen Stefani's Son Zuma Rossdale, 15, Follows in Stepdad Blake Shelton's Footsteps as He Makes Country Music Debut: Watch
"Popped by to see what my friends @olered Tish were up to today," he penned alongside the clip.
While Shelton has built a fantastic relationship with the No Doubt singer’s children, he and the blonde beauty, 54, are head over heels for each other.
"Gwen and Blake are doing amazing," a source said of the couple, who tied the knot in 2021. "They’re more in love than ever."
"It feels surreal because the time has flown by," the insider added.
Though the city girl and the country boy seem to be a mismatched duo, their differences have only made them stronger.
"They are the quintessential opposites-attract type of couple," a second source shared, noting how they "complement each other in the best ways."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"People around them didn’t understand the pairing at first, but now they see how strong the love is [between them],” they concluded.
Life & Style reported on how Shelton parents Stefani's boys.