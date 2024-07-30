Gwen Stefani's Son Zuma Rossdale, 15, Follows in Stepdad Blake Shelton's Footsteps as He Makes Country Music Debut: Watch

Blake, 48, appeared ecstatic as he introduced his stepson to the crowd before welcoming him onto the stage with the help of a sea of cheers from the audience.

Letting Zuma have his moment, the "God Gave Me You" singer took a seat on a stool located on the other side of the stage, where he proudly watched Gwen's son sing a cover of Zach Bryan's hit song "Oklahoma Smokeshow" while playing guitar.