Gwen Stefani's Son Zuma Rossdale, 15, Follows in Stepdad Blake Shelton's Footsteps as He Makes Country Music Debut: Watch
Gwen Stefani's 15-year-old son, Zuma, is officially a country music crooner!
The "Hollaback Girl" singer and her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's teenager took the stage at his stepdad Blake Shelton's Ole Red Tishomingo bar in Oklahoma on Monday, July 29, for a heartwarming performance alongside his mom's husband of more than three years.
Blake, 48, appeared ecstatic as he introduced his stepson to the crowd before welcoming him onto the stage with the help of a sea of cheers from the audience.
Letting Zuma have his moment, the "God Gave Me You" singer took a seat on a stool located on the other side of the stage, where he proudly watched Gwen's son sing a cover of Zach Bryan's hit song "Oklahoma Smokeshow" while playing guitar.
Zuma was dressed perfectly for the occasion, sporting a cowboy hat, a striped long-sleeved button-up shirt, jeans and boots and appearing more than comfortable as he made his debut in the country music scene.
Blake also blessed fans in the crowd with a performance on guitar, which he shared via Instagram after the evening.
"Popped by to see what my friends @olered Tish were up to today," The Voice's former judge captioned a post shared to the social media app on Monday.
If Zuma attempts to have a career in showbiz, he'd have a great group of influences to guide him, as his mom, 54, stepdad and father have all had extremely successful experiences within the industry.
Their divorce was finalized in 2016, and by then, the "Just a Girl" hitmaker was already dating Blake following his divorce from Miranda Lambert, 40, that same year.
Blake and Gwen married in 2021 — seven years after meeting as fellow judges on The Voice in 2014.
The lovebirds recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary, marking the occasion with sweet social media tributes for one another.
"July 3, 2021 ♥️ it has always been you 🥰," Gwen gushed alongside photos from their special day, as Blake shared a selfie of the spouses while writing, "happy anniversary @gwenstefani! I love you!!!!!!!"