Blake Shelton Reveals He Was 'Shocked' To Hear About Wynonna Judd & Drummer Cactus Moser's Engagement
Wynonna Judd rose to stardom from troubled beginnings and became one of the most widely recognized female country singers of all time — but a particularly special part of her life was her unlikely love story with famed drummer Cactus Moser, who she married in 2012.
Although their love appeared to be written in the stars, there was one country legend who was surprised by the pairing. The Voice judge Blake Shelton admitted he couldn't believe his ears when he heard they'd decided to say "I do."
"I was shocked, ya know, when I found out that the two of them were getting married," Shelton explains in an exclusive clip of the REELZ's new documentary Wynonna Judd: Love Is Alive.
Shelton notes that he isn't even sure how long they were together before announcing their upcoming nuptials.
"It was one of those pairings that you go, 'really? what?'" he adds.
However, despite Shelton's shock, insiders who know the couple can't praise them enough for the beauty of their love for each other.
"I can't believe how they are together," producer and music director Buddy Miller spills in an interview. "It touches me so much how they finish each other's sentences and how much love there was between them."
Judd also shares fond memories of the early days of their relationship in the upcoming doc.
"I remember we were on a very romantic date on the ocean. I'm terrified of the water. Almost drowned," she explains. "He takes my hand, leads me into the water, and he says 'I've got you.' And the wave came over me and he never let go. And it's just a metaphor of life to me."
Find out more when Wynonna Judd: Love Is Alive premieres Sunday, July 31st at 8 ET/PT on REELZ.