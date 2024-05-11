Blake Shelton Ponies Up $40K for Walk-On Role in Mark Wahlberg Film: 'I'm a Movie Star Now'

The country music icon also honored his wife for being a "great mom" to her three sons — Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10 — whom she shares with her ex Gavin Rossdale.

He said he doesn't have to spoil her for Mother's Day "because her sons have been incredible."

"They're like, no, no, no. We've already thought about it. We're going to make breakfast for her," the singer explained. “I always can kind of just take a back seat and watch these boys. They do an incredible job spoiling her."

