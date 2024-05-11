Blake Shelton Ponies Up $40K for Walk-On Role in Mark Wahlberg Film: 'I'm a Movie Star Now'
At the Keep Memory Alive’s 27th Annual Power of Love Gala in Las Vegas, Nev., on Friday, May 10, country superstar Blake Shelton made headlines by winning a walk-on role in a future Mark Wahlberg movie at a live auction.
Shelton, 47, showed his philanthropic side by bidding and nabbing the coveted role for $40,000.
During the event, Shelton entertained the audience with a mix of humor and performance, joking, “I’m a movie star now. I’m not f------ around.”
Despite the big win, he still took to the stage to perform some of his classic hits, such as “Sweet Caroline,” “Ole Red” and “Sangria.” He also shared the spotlight with his wife, Gwen Stefani, 54, inviting her on stage to sing “Nobody But You.”
Stefani went on to praise Shelton for his charitable endeavors.
“He supports veterans. He supports children’s hospitals, food banks, supports people with disabilities, disaster relief efforts, wildlife conservation or local communities in need, Blake’s generosity is genuine and endless," she told the crowd. "His dedication to giving back and making a difference and using his platform for good, both publicly and behind the scenes, is truly inspiring.”
Shelton, in return, expressed his admiration for Stefani, calling her his "secret weapon" and showing affection by introducing her as “Gwen Stefani” before lovingly correcting himself to “Gwen Shelton.”
The country music icon also honored his wife for being a "great mom" to her three sons — Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10 — whom she shares with her ex Gavin Rossdale.
He said he doesn't have to spoil her for Mother's Day "because her sons have been incredible."
"They're like, no, no, no. We've already thought about it. We're going to make breakfast for her," the singer explained. “I always can kind of just take a back seat and watch these boys. They do an incredible job spoiling her."
As OK! previously reported, the music power couple recently stepped out for a sweet date night at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif., where they attended the red-carpet premiere of The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.
Shelton and Stefani tied the knot in 2021 after meeting on the set of The Voice.