Brook Taube: We Need to Normalize Celebrity Philanthropy

Celebrities and wealthy individuals often make the news when they get involved in philanthropic and charitable efforts, resulting in headlines that highlight how generous they are. This, of course, makes many people wonder if such efforts are mere publicity stunts or an act born of true empathy for others. Billion-dollar business builder Brook Taube believes it is both.

“It is understandable why most people question the motives behind philanthropic efforts in the case of high-profile individuals but not when they are done by friends, family, or neighbors,” says Taube. “I believe that genuine empathy and a desire to make a difference can coexist with the publicity it generates. In fact, I believe that publicity can make generous actions much more impactful.”