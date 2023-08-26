Bob Barker Was 'Strong' and 'Doing Remarkably Well' Prior to His Death

Even though Bob Barker was 99 years old, he was living a full life, according to his girlfriend, Nancy Burnet.

Prior to his sad death on August 26, Burnet shared details about their life in a 2022 interview with Closer. “He was strong. He was doing remarkably well for almost 99 years old," she shared. “He was always an avid reader and had a library filled with walls and walls of books. He also learned to play dominoes.”