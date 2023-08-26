Bob Barker, Former Longtime 'The Price Is Right' Host, Dies at 99

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World's Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us," Baker's publicist Roger Neal said in his statement.

Barker had a very successful career over the years, including having a Guinness World Records for the most consecutive appearances hosting gameshows and doling out hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and prizes before Alex Trebek later surpassed him. He also hosted The Price is Right for a total of 35 years before his retirement in 2007.