Bob Barker, Former Longtime 'The Price Is Right' Host, Dies at 99
Bob Barker has sadly passed at age 99.
The well-known game show host, who famously appeared on The Price is Right and Truth or Consequences, has died.
"It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World's Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us," Baker's publicist Roger Neal said in his statement.
Barker had a very successful career over the years, including having a Guinness World Records for the most consecutive appearances hosting gameshows and doling out hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and prizes before Alex Trebek later surpassed him. He also hosted The Price is Right for a total of 35 years before his retirement in 2007.
The late star was also a dedicated animal rights advocate and donated millions of dollars to animal neutering programs.
"And remember folks, always spay or neuter your pets!" he was known to say at the end of his shows.
Additionally, Barker won 19 Emmy Awards in total, including 14 for his performance as a gameshow host. He then received a lifetime achievement Emmy for Daytime Television in 1999.
The celeb also worked with his first wife and high school sweetheart Dorothy Jo Gideon, who was a producer, until her death from cancer in 1981.
Barker was the emcee for two decades on the beauty pageants Miss U.S.A. and Miss Universe. However, he left in 1987 due to his strong advocacy for animals, when the Miss U.S.A. producers refused to substitute synthetic furs for the real thing in the finalists’ prizes.
The daytime television icon was born on Dec. 12, 1923, in Darrington, Wash. However, Barker largely grew up in South Dakota, living on the Rosebud Indian reservation, where his mother was a teacher.
After high school, he went to Drury College for a time before he left to become a fighter pilot with the U.S. Naval Reserve in 1943, but Barker never saw combat during WWII.
