Bob Iger Denies FCC Threats Forced Jimmy Kimmel Suspension, Calls Narrative ‘Bad Taste’
June 24 2026, Published 4:09 p.m. ET
Bob Iger said Disney did not bow to political pressure when it suspended Jimmy Kimmel in 2025.
“That was not the case,” Iger said in an interview with Financial Times. “We thought it was in bad taste.”
Iger has formally rejected claims that Disney suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! because of pressure from the Donald Trump administration or FCC threats.
Bob Iger Denies FCC Pressure Influenced Disney’s Decision
The suspension happened in September 2025 after Kimmel made controversial remarks on air about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
“We just wanted him to acknowledge that it was an ill-timed and probably inappropriate comment,” Iger said, adding that the company expected accountability from Kimmel, not a political apology.
Kirk had been shot and killed on September 10, 2025, during an event at Utah Valley University.
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Charlie Kirk's Killing Sparked Major Backlash
The controversy started when Kimmel referenced “the MAGA gang” while discussing reactions to Kirk’s death on his late-night ABC show.
FCC Chairman Brendan Carr warned broadcasters on a podcast that they could face regulatory action if they did not respond. His comments increased pressure on ABC and Disney.
“We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Carr said. “These companies can find ways to change conduct and take action, frankly, on Kimmel or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”
Shortly after, major affiliates Nexstar and Sinclair said they would stop airing the show, forcing ABC to temporarily suspend production of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The show returned after five days.
The incident has since become part of a broader conversation about how entertainment companies handle politically charged content. Disney’s brief suspension of Kimmel’s show now sits at the center of debates over media independence and regulatory influence.
Iger’s latest comments attempt to shut down speculation that Disney was influenced by government pressure. Instead, he is framing the decision as a standards-based response to controversial on-air remarks.