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Bob Iger Denies FCC Threats Forced Jimmy Kimmel Suspension, Calls Narrative ‘Bad Taste’

Split photo of Bob Iger and Jimmy Kimmel
Source: MEGA

Bob Iger pushed back on claims that Disney suspended Jimmy Kimmel because of political pressure.

June 24 2026, Published 4:09 p.m. ET

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Bob Iger said Disney did not bow to political pressure when it suspended Jimmy Kimmel in 2025.

“That was not the case,” Iger said in an interview with Financial Times. “We thought it was in bad taste.”

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Image of Bob Iger dismissed speculation that 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was suspended for political reasons.
Source: MEGA

Bob Iger dismissed speculation that 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was suspended for political reasons.

Iger has formally rejected claims that Disney suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! because of pressure from the Donald Trump administration or FCC threats.

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Bob Iger Denies FCC Pressure Influenced Disney’s Decision

Image of Bob Iger said Disney viewed Jimmy Kimmel’s remarks as ill-timed and inappropriate.
Source: MEGA

Bob Iger said Disney viewed Jimmy Kimmel’s remarks as ill-timed and inappropriate.

The suspension happened in September 2025 after Kimmel made controversial remarks on air about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“We just wanted him to acknowledge that it was an ill-timed and probably inappropriate comment,” Iger said, adding that the company expected accountability from Kimmel, not a political apology.

Kirk had been shot and killed on September 10, 2025, during an event at Utah Valley University.

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Charlie Kirk's Killing Sparked Major Backlash

Image of Charlie Kirk’s killing sparked a backlash that quickly engulfed Jimmy Kimmel and ABC.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk’s killing sparked a backlash that quickly engulfed Jimmy Kimmel and ABC.

The controversy started when Kimmel referenced “the MAGA gang” while discussing reactions to Kirk’s death on his late-night ABC show.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr warned broadcasters on a podcast that they could face regulatory action if they did not respond. His comments increased pressure on ABC and Disney.

“We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Carr said. “These companies can find ways to change conduct and take action, frankly, on Kimmel or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

Image of Jimmy Kimmel’s comments about Charlie Kirk’s death ignited a major controversy.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel’s comments about Charlie Kirk’s death ignited a major controversy.

Shortly after, major affiliates Nexstar and Sinclair said they would stop airing the show, forcing ABC to temporarily suspend production of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The show returned after five days.

The incident has since become part of a broader conversation about how entertainment companies handle politically charged content. Disney’s brief suspension of Kimmel’s show now sits at the center of debates over media independence and regulatory influence.

Iger’s latest comments attempt to shut down speculation that Disney was influenced by government pressure. Instead, he is framing the decision as a standards-based response to controversial on-air remarks.

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