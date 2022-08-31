Bodyguard Spills Secrets About Princess Diana's Romances: 'A Number Of Lovers'

“You poor man, do you know what you’re taking on?” Those were Princess Diana’s first words to Dai Davies, who became Commander in Charge of Royal Protection in 1995, shortly after her breakup with Prince Charles. Now, 20 years after Diana’s tragic death, Davies spoke about her deepest secrets — about her many romances, the real father of her younger son and the man she believed was murdered over their illicit affair!

“Diana had a number of lovers, 20 at least, after she split from Charles,” Davies says. “She liked to be chased and she liked to chase men, often married men.”

Yet the men she reportedly fell for while still wed to Charles continued to haunt her. Among them was Barry Mannakee, her security officer who was removed from royal duties in 1986 and died within a year, when a car hit him. “Diana was convinced it was murder!” Davies shares, adding that a thorough investigation later proved Mannakee’s death to be an accident. And then there was ginger-haired James Hewitt, who some believe secretly sired Prince Harry — an allegation Davies insists is false. “James is definitely not Harry’s father!” he says.