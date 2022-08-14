Princess Diana Thought She'd Be Assassinated Just Like Gianni Versace, Bodyguard Reveals

The now 60-year-old had been assigned to guard Diana and Dodi Fayed while they were vacationing in St. Tropez in the late '90s. He described her as happy and having a good time on the holiday, always up at 7 A.M. to chat with Sansum. However, there were moments her cheerful disposition slipped.

"I had seen her tears too, when she learned of the murder of her friend, the fashion designer Gianni Versace," he said. "She confided in me her own fears that she might one day be assassinated. She asked if I thought his murder outside his home was a professional killing. I thought it was."