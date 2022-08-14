OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Princess Diana
OK LogoROYALS

Princess Diana Thought She'd Be Assassinated Just Like Gianni Versace, Bodyguard Reveals

princess diana thought shed be assassinated bodyguard revealspp
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 14 2022, Published 12:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Princess Diana's former bodyguard, Lee Sansum, has shared chilling details on the beloved Royal's tragic passing. In a recent interview, Sansum revealed the Princess of Wales once voiced fears that she would be assassinated.

Article continues below advertisement
princess diana thought shed be assassinated bodyguard reveals
Source: mega

The now 60-year-old had been assigned to guard Diana and Dodi Fayed while they were vacationing in St. Tropez in the late '90s. He described her as happy and having a good time on the holiday, always up at 7 A.M. to chat with Sansum. However, there were moments her cheerful disposition slipped.

'IT LITERALLY ALMOST COST THE MONARCHY': HOW THE DEATH OF PRINCESS DIANA NEARLY SPARKED A BRITISH ANTI-ROYAL 'REVOLUTION'

"I had seen her tears too, when she learned of the murder of her friend, the fashion designer Gianni Versace," he said. "She confided in me her own fears that she might one day be assassinated. She asked if I thought his murder outside his home was a professional killing. I thought it was."

Article continues below advertisement
princess diana thought shed be assassinated bodyguard reveals
Source: mega

"Then she said something that always stayed with me — ‘Do you think they’ll do that to me?’ She was shaking and it was clear from her tone that she really thought that they might, whoever ‘they’ might be," he continued.

PRINCE WILLIAM 'SHIELED' PRINCE HARRY FROM PRINCESS DIANA'S 'UNHAPPINESS,' ROYAL BIOGRAPHER SAYS

"I spent some time reassuring her that no one was going to try to kill her and she was safe with us, but she definitely thought there was a risk that one day she might be assassinated," he noted of the late Royal's fears.

Article continues below advertisement
how the death of princess diana nearly sparked a british anti royal revolution
Source: mega

Sansum also admitted that he truly believes she would still be alive today if he had been with her on the night of her fatal car crash.

"It could have been me in that car," he explained of that awful night. "We drew straws to see who would be accompanying Trevor that weekend. I pulled a match and it was a long one."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"When I learned they were not wearing seatbelts in the crash I understood why they didn’t survive. That shouldn’t have happened," he continued. "It was standard practice for the family to wear seatbelts. It was an order sent down from the boss, Dodi’s dad Mohamed Fayed. Dodi, in particular, hated wearing seatbelts and I always insisted on it."

Diana died on August 31, 1997, from injuries sustained in a car accident in Paris. Dodi also died at the scene.

The Sun was first to report Sansum's revelations on Diana's fears.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.