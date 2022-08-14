Princess Diana Thought She'd Be Assassinated Just Like Gianni Versace, Bodyguard Reveals
Princess Diana's former bodyguard, Lee Sansum, has shared chilling details on the beloved Royal's tragic passing. In a recent interview, Sansum revealed the Princess of Wales once voiced fears that she would be assassinated.
The now 60-year-old had been assigned to guard Diana and Dodi Fayed while they were vacationing in St. Tropez in the late '90s. He described her as happy and having a good time on the holiday, always up at 7 A.M. to chat with Sansum. However, there were moments her cheerful disposition slipped.
'IT LITERALLY ALMOST COST THE MONARCHY': HOW THE DEATH OF PRINCESS DIANA NEARLY SPARKED A BRITISH ANTI-ROYAL 'REVOLUTION'
"I had seen her tears too, when she learned of the murder of her friend, the fashion designer Gianni Versace," he said. "She confided in me her own fears that she might one day be assassinated. She asked if I thought his murder outside his home was a professional killing. I thought it was."
"Then she said something that always stayed with me — ‘Do you think they’ll do that to me?’ She was shaking and it was clear from her tone that she really thought that they might, whoever ‘they’ might be," he continued.
PRINCE WILLIAM 'SHIELED' PRINCE HARRY FROM PRINCESS DIANA'S 'UNHAPPINESS,' ROYAL BIOGRAPHER SAYS
"I spent some time reassuring her that no one was going to try to kill her and she was safe with us, but she definitely thought there was a risk that one day she might be assassinated," he noted of the late Royal's fears.
Sansum also admitted that he truly believes she would still be alive today if he had been with her on the night of her fatal car crash.
"It could have been me in that car," he explained of that awful night. "We drew straws to see who would be accompanying Trevor that weekend. I pulled a match and it was a long one."
"When I learned they were not wearing seatbelts in the crash I understood why they didn’t survive. That shouldn’t have happened," he continued. "It was standard practice for the family to wear seatbelts. It was an order sent down from the boss, Dodi’s dad Mohamed Fayed. Dodi, in particular, hated wearing seatbelts and I always insisted on it."
Diana died on August 31, 1997, from injuries sustained in a car accident in Paris. Dodi also died at the scene.
The Sun was first to report Sansum's revelations on Diana's fears.