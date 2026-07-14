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Adult Star Bonnie Blue Calls Out 'Dumb, Fat, Middle-Aged Parents' for Hate as She Shows Off Baby Bump: 'Enjoy Looking at Me and My Rich Life'

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Source: @BonnieBlue/YouTube

Bonnie Blue slammed critics while showing off her growing baby bump.

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July 14 2026, Published 2:42 p.m. ET

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Bonnie Blue isn't letting online criticism slow her down.

The pregnant adult content creator fired back at her critics in a profanity-filled social media rant while continuing to document her pregnancy and the aftermath of her latest controversial stunt.

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Bonnie Blue Hits Back at Critics

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image of The adult star said haters should 'enjoy looking at me and my rich life.'
Source: @BonnieBlue/Instagram

The adult star said haters should 'enjoy looking at me and my rich life.'

Standing outside at sunset next to a pool with her pregnant belly on display, Blue addressed followers on Instagram.

"To dumb, fat, middle-aged parents," she began. "No, I don't need to worry about the hate I get 'cause you're never gonna be in the same place as me. I'm here, whilst you're sat in your council flat."

She then doubled down on her comments, adding, "F--- you, and enjoy looking at me and my rich life."

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Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram

Bonnie Blue addressed backlash in a profanity-filled video shared to Instagram.

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Bonnie Blue Reflects on Controversial 10-Hour Event

image of The content creator said all the participants were 'super gentle' with her bump during the 10-hour stunt.
Source: @BonnieBlue/Instagram

The content creator said all the participants were 'super gentle' with her bump during the 10-hour stunt.

The 27-year-old recently shared additional details about her headline-making 10-hour stunt, which took place at London's Portland Place on July 4.

In a post-event press release obtained by Us Weekly, Blue revealed that some participants waited more than six hours.

"Some boys were lucky and only queued for an hour while others had a six-plus-hour wait for my holes," she said. "I didn't receive any complaints, and the boys were all super gentle with my bump."

"I took 154 loads, and no, my waters didn't break, but my back nearly did," she quipped.

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The Adult Star Vowed to Keep Her Promise

image of Just before the last group of men, Bonnie Blue admitted the stunt made her tired.
Source: @BonnieBlue_xoxo/X

Just before the last group of men, Bonnie Blue admitted the stunt made her tired.

Before the last group of participants joined her, Blue confessed she was uncertain whether she had the stamina to complete the event.

"I'm tired, I'm pregnant, and I'm about to let my last group in," she said in a video posted to social media. "I did not know if I was gonna make it to the end, but of course, I will stick to my promises, and I promised I would take every single client like you, and I have done exactly that."

She also joked about concerns surrounding her pregnancy, saying, "Yes, I went for a brave. No, I did not break my waters. However, my back on the other hand is very sore."

'Doing All This While Pregnant'

image of Before the London stunt, Bonnie Blue posted about the event on social media.
Source: @bonnieblue/YouTube

Before the London stunt, Bonnie Blue posted about the event on social media.

In the lead-up to the July 4 event, Blue advertised the marathon on social media, emphasizing that she planned to proceed even while pregnant.

"Yes, I'm doing all of this while pregnant," she shared ahead of time. She also made it clear she intended to follow through, stating, "I won't stop until I've seen every person and handled everyone in line."

Reports indicate that participants had to sign up beforehand, providing personal details and agreeing to a consent form prior to taking part.

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