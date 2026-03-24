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Bonnie Blue Reacts to Accusations She's Using a Fake Baby Bump After Pregnancy Announcement: 'Bodies Come in All Different Shapes'

Composite photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @onlybonnieblue/instagram

Bonnie Blue claimed she got pregnant after sleeping with 400 men.

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March 24 2026, Published 5:17 p.m. ET

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Adult content creator Bonnie Blue is well aware that some social media users believe she's faking her pregnancy.

The former OnlyFans star claimed in February that she was pregnant after sleeping with 400 men as part of her "breeding" stunt, but some of her followers alleged they saw her wear a small silicone baby bump in recent video posts.

When asked about the allegations, she simply replied, "It's not my job to convince them I am actually pregnant."

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'I Am Not Fazed at All If People Don't Believe Me'

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Photo of Bonnie Blue said she's not 'fazed' by people who don't believe her pregnancy announcement.
Source: mega

Bonnie Blue said she's not 'fazed' by people who don't believe her pregnancy announcement.

"The more doubts, the more comments, the more views, and it will stay that way. I saw a comment say, ‘Even if I’m seen having a baby, they’ll think it’s a doll,’" Blue told a news outlet. "So enjoy watching me carrying a doll around this year, because I am pregnant, but I am not fazed at all if people don’t believe me."

The star said that filming new content doesn't mean she's not carrying a child, as it "just shows I’ve been able to continue doing what I do despite being pregnant or not pregnant."

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Photo of The OnlyFans star was accused of using silicone to make a fake baby bump.
Source: @onlybonnieblue/instagram

The OnlyFans star was accused of using silicone to make a fake baby bump.

"I would just say women’s bodies come in all different shapes and sizes, and it’s as simple as that," Blue said about speculation over a baby bump.

The internet personality also slammed people who have sent her cruel messages after her pregnancy reveal.

"I did not push anything down the stairs," she said. "It’s just the wrong way to go about it. If I’d done a very fancy announcement where I’d got private jets flying over to say I was pregnant, people would be crying about the living crisis and saying, ‘Oh, we didn’t need to do that.’"

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Photo of The star said she feeling sick due to her pregnancy.
Source: @onlybonnieblue/instagram

The star said she feeling sick due to her pregnancy.

"Like, no matter which way I announced it, it was going to upset people," she acknowleged. "And it’s not my problem. As long as I’m happy and the baby’s healthy, the rest is just entertainment."

"It's terrible that people have miscarriages and stillborns and can’t conceive, which is why I paid for a woman to have an IVF treatment last year," Blue continued. "But I wouldn’t ever go out my way to help people that give me hate and then [expect me] to help them, because it’s not my problem at all."

Photo of Bonnie Blue recorded a video at an ultrasound appointment.
Source: @onlybonnieblue/instagram

Bonnie Blue recorded a video at an ultrasound appointment.

Blue first mentioned her pregnancy in a February 22 YouTube video, explaining she took a pregnancy test after not feeling well.

"I’ve been [feeling] sick, a headache, and when I say headache, I mean like mega migraine. Foods have been making me feel sick, but then also some foods I’m wanting to eat instantly, I will be sick," she spilled.

"That is a pretty… it’s like half pink, half white. Kind of looks like a drumstick actually. Yeah, definitely pregnant. Like fully pregnant," Blue declared while looking at the test.

She also had someone film her at an ultrasound appointment.

"Oh, is that the baby?" she asked looking at the machine's screen. "That’s actually crazy."

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