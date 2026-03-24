Bonnie Blue Reacts to Accusations She's Using a Fake Baby Bump After Pregnancy Announcement: 'Bodies Come in All Different Shapes'

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Adult content creator Bonnie Blue is well aware that some social media users believe she's faking her pregnancy. The former OnlyFans star claimed in February that she was pregnant after sleeping with 400 men as part of her "breeding" stunt, but some of her followers alleged they saw her wear a small silicone baby bump in recent video posts. When asked about the allegations, she simply replied, "It's not my job to convince them I am actually pregnant."

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'I Am Not Fazed at All If People Don't Believe Me'

Source: mega Bonnie Blue said she's not 'fazed' by people who don't believe her pregnancy announcement.

"The more doubts, the more comments, the more views, and it will stay that way. I saw a comment say, ‘Even if I’m seen having a baby, they’ll think it’s a doll,’" Blue told a news outlet. "So enjoy watching me carrying a doll around this year, because I am pregnant, but I am not fazed at all if people don’t believe me." The star said that filming new content doesn't mean she's not carrying a child, as it "just shows I’ve been able to continue doing what I do despite being pregnant or not pregnant."

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Source: @onlybonnieblue/instagram The OnlyFans star was accused of using silicone to make a fake baby bump.

"I would just say women’s bodies come in all different shapes and sizes, and it’s as simple as that," Blue said about speculation over a baby bump. The internet personality also slammed people who have sent her cruel messages after her pregnancy reveal. "I did not push anything down the stairs," she said. "It’s just the wrong way to go about it. If I’d done a very fancy announcement where I’d got private jets flying over to say I was pregnant, people would be crying about the living crisis and saying, ‘Oh, we didn’t need to do that.’"

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Source: @onlybonnieblue/instagram The star said she feeling sick due to her pregnancy.

"Like, no matter which way I announced it, it was going to upset people," she acknowleged. "And it’s not my problem. As long as I’m happy and the baby’s healthy, the rest is just entertainment." "It's terrible that people have miscarriages and stillborns and can’t conceive, which is why I paid for a woman to have an IVF treatment last year," Blue continued. "But I wouldn’t ever go out my way to help people that give me hate and then [expect me] to help them, because it’s not my problem at all."

Source: @onlybonnieblue/instagram Bonnie Blue recorded a video at an ultrasound appointment.