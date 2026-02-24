Bonnie Blue's Secrets Exposed: Participant Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Details of Adult Film Star's Infamous 'Breeding' Stunt

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue's controversial "breeding" event continues to spark debate online, and now one attendee is sharing exactly what went down behind closed doors. Content creator Jak White, 20, reflected on the now-viral gathering, which reportedly drew hundreds of men earlier this month.

Article continues below advertisement

Event Attendee Weighs In

Source: @jakwhitex/Instagram Jak White claimed 400 to 500 men attended Bonnie Blue's now-viral event.

The event made headlines after Blue later revealed on Sunday, February 22, that she is pregnant. "I didn't expect it to be as busy. I think probably about 400 or 500 people were there, and it just felt like a different vibe because everyone there was a bit hyped up and ready to go, if that's the best way to say it," White said, per Us Weekly. According to White, this event differed from a prior one he attended because participants were required to sign consent forms and submit DNA samples through mouth swabs — a precaution tied to Blue's stated desire to get pregnant. "There were a few people that kind of looked as if it was their first time ever having s--, like don't get me wrong," White recalled. "Most people were kind of getting on chatting. We had the blue ski masks on. It kind of hid people's identity as well, which was quite cool."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Participants were required to sign consent forms and submit DNA samples before taking part in the stunt.

He explained that he was there for roughly two to three hours, though the experience felt fleeting. "It went by so fast," White shared, estimating that "most people had 4 or 5 minutes I would say, like that's give or take," while admitting he couldn't "remember exactly." White also claimed that during his time at the event, "no one" he saw was wearing a condom. However, he emphasized that attendees were screened beforehand. "You kind of showed that to the team as such that were there," he said. "So yeah, it was kind of safe that way."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

No. 1 Rule at the Event

Source: @bonnieblue/YouTube The content creator said people had about 4 to 5 minutes with the adult star.

As for expectations during the event, White said there was one primary rule participants were reminded to follow. "Just to be respectful to her," he stated. "Treat her with respect. That was kind of one of the key points of the day." Since Blue's pregnancy announcement, White revealed he hasn't communicated with her or any of the other attendees. "A lot of people were masked. They had the ski mask, so you don't really know their identity. Everyone was wearing a ski mask — including myself — because it just gives that mysterious look, doesn't it?" he said. "I just don't know what to think, and I haven't really spoken to anyone else. It will be really interesting to see."

Source: @onlybonnieblue/instagram Attendees wore ski masks to conceal their identities.