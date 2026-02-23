or
Bonnie Blue Sparks Outrage With Pregnancy Reveal After Boasting About Sleeping With 400 Men: 'That Poor Baby'

image of Bonnie Blue
Source: @bonnieblue/YouTube

Bonnie Blue sparked outrage after sharing her pregnancy reveal in a vlog.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 23 2026, Published 11:11 a.m. ET

Bonnie Blue has another bombshell for the internet.

Weeks after making headlines for claiming she had unprotected s-- with 400 men in a single day, the adult content creator announced she’s pregnant, and social media wasted no time reacting.

'Fully Pregnant'

image of Bonnie Blue revealed she’s pregnant after her viral 400-man marathon.
Source: @bonnieblue/YouTube

Bonnie Blue revealed she’s pregnant after her viral 400-man marathon.

Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, shared the news in a YouTube video on Sunday, February 22, explaining that unusual symptoms prompted her to take a test.

"I've been [feeling] sick, a headache, and when I say headache I mean like mega migraine," Blue explained the video. "Foods have been making me feel sick, but then also some foods I'm wanting to eat instantly, I will be sick."

Admitting she felt "a little bit nervous," Blue later returned to the camera with the result.

"That is a pretty… It's like half pink, half white. Kind of looks like a drumstick, actually. Yeah, definitely pregnant. Like fully pregnant," she said.

During a follow-up ultrasound appointment, she appeared stunned while looking at the monitor. "Oh, is that the baby?" she asked. "That's actually crazy."

Social Media Backlash

image of The adult creator shared her shocking test results on camera.
Source: @bonnieblue/YouTube

The adult creator shared her shocking test results on camera.

But while some fans flooded her with encouragement, including one supporter who wrote, "Congratulations, Bonnie! We love to hear it," and another who shared, "Congrats, I'm so happy for you, only if u wanted to keep it tho u have my full support in anything," critics were far louder.

"I feel so sorry for that poor baby, what a horrible origin story. Thankfully, we can write our own stories with time in life, but d---, that will be a rough start to have her as a mother," one person posted on X.

Another claimed, "She'll probably abort it after she grifts off the ultrasound pics."

'Breeding Mission'

image of Social media erupted with praise and criticism.
Source: @bonnieblue/YouTube

Social media erupted with praise and criticism.

Blue first went viral earlier this month after hosting the controversial event at Lord Davenport's mansion, where participants reportedly waited hours to meet her.

Following the marathon, she joked to Us Weekly, "I was concerned I'd drown with the amount of fluids I had planned to consume, and did consume by the end of the day. I wanted the men who wanted to be a dad the most, with the strongest swimmers, to get a fast pass to the front of the queue."

image of Bonnie Blue said she collected DNA samples from participants ahead of time.
Source: @bonnieblue/YouTube

Bonnie Blue said she collected DNA samples from participants ahead of time.

Though she initially brushed off questions about a possible pregnancy — saying "that's a problem for another day" — she later revealed she prepared for that scenario.

"[That's] why I collected DNA samples on the day," Blue explained. "It was important for me to remember more than just their p---- size this time round, so I got their DNA samples and their contact details."

Despite the backlash, Blue has maintained that "nothing" has changed for her.

