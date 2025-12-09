Bonnie Blue Could Face 15 Years in Prison After Being Arrested in Bali During Controversial 'Bang Bus' Tour

If she doesn't end up locked behind bars, Blue will likely be deported and banned from ever returning to Indonesia again.

While the adult film star was reportedly released from the island's jail within days after she was taken into police custody, Blue can still be prosecuted. Depending on the outcome of Blue's legal troubles, the former OnlyFans model could face 15 years in prison and a whopping fine.

Bonnie Blue 's roleplaying could turn into a reality after being arrested in Bali for violating Indonesia's strict morality laws.

Blue was the only female in a group with 17 other male tourists who were arrested on Friday, December 5, during the latest stop on the U.K. native's "Bang Bus" tour.

Authorities had raided a rental studio in Bali's tourist hot spot Kuta after nearby citizens complained to police about Blue's plans to film herself sleeping with "barely legal" men.

According to News.com.au, a guilty verdict for Blue could mean a 15-year prison sentence and an estimated $541,000 fine.

Reports about Blue's release from police custody claimed her passport had been confiscated and she was transferred to immigration authorities for further investigation.

While discussing Blue's potential fate, Philo Dellano — a managing partner at Indonesia-based law firm PNB Immigration — explained how authorities can legally "proceed to prosecute" the adult film star since she was "detained by the police."

"But in my opinion, if there is an ‘invisible hand’ that requests that she be deported, she can be transferred to the nearest immigration office, from where she will be deported from Indonesia," Dellano shared.

The attorney admitted Blue's case isn't a "straightforward" process since Blue had specifically been visiting Bali in an effort to earn profit off of the adult entertainment industry.

"Because if something bad happened, as it has, she could be deported easily," he theorized. "But now that it’s all over the media, the authorities might decide to first let the situation calm down and release her in January or February next year."

Comparing Blue's situation to other tourists previously arrested in Bali for creating explicit content, Dellano said: "The outcome in each case has depended on the strength of the ‘invisible hand’ behind the foreigners."

