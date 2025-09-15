NEWS Bonnie Blue 'Banned' From Every Bar in Newcastle as Controversial 'Bang Bus' Tour Targets College Teenagers Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram; @bonnieblue/TikTok Bonnie Blue kicked off her 'bang bus' tour on September 13. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 15 2025, Published 4:06 p.m. ET

Bonnie Blue is ready to bang college freshman in a bus — but bars are trying to stop her from doing so. The adult film star took to TikTok on Monday, September 15, to complain about a brief obstacle she encountered while embarking on her Freshers Meet & Greet Tour in the U.K. As part of Blue's tour, the raunchy content creator said she wants her "bang bus to be leaking with fluids between locations."

Bonnie Blue Embarks on 'Bang Bus' Tour

Bonnie Blue is using a large van to host her latest s-- stunts.

After hitting Glasgow on Saturday, September 13, however, Blue claimed she was "banned from every bar in Newcastle," where her tour was supposed to continue on Sunday, September 14. Vlogging her experience via TikTok, Blue spoke to the camera as she said she was "heading into town" and hoping it was "busy." "Update: The council have banned me from every bar in Newcastle and they said they're going to call the police. I don't know why — I'm on public property and they don't seem to care about all the other people that seem to sneak their way into the U.K."

Adult Film Star 'Banned From Every Bar in Newcastle'

Bonnie Blue was 'banned from every bar in Newcastle' as a result of her 'bang bus' tour.

As the vlog continued, Blue informed fans she was "back in the van" and headed back into town after stopping at a "car park" to figure out a better game plan. "I give it 5-10 minutes before the police pull this van over," she predicted, though the blonde bombshell appeared to at least make it to fans as she handed out autographed T-shirts to a large group of college students — one of whom suggested she up her next s-- marathon goal to 10,000. Blue went viral at the beginning of this year for sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

Bonnie Blue's latest s-- stunt is targeted at college freshman.

The 26-year-old's next tour stop is scheduled to be Lincoln on Tuesday, September 16. By the end of the month, she plans to also hit Leeds, Sheffield, Nottingham, Oxford, Cambridge and London. When advertising her tour ahead of its start, Blue declared, "last year's freshers skyrocketed my career, but this year I'm taking it to a new level. I’m hitting the road, and intend to break records," according to Daily Star.

Bonnie Blue Invites College Students to Come Inside Her 'Bang Bus'

Bonnie Blue went viral after sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours