or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Bonnie Blue
OK LogoNEWS

Bonnie Blue 'Banned' From Every Bar in Newcastle as Controversial 'Bang Bus' Tour Targets College Teenagers

Composite photo of Bonnie Blue and her 'bang bus.'
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram; @bonnieblue/TikTok

Bonnie Blue kicked off her 'bang bus' tour on September 13.

Profile Image

Sept. 15 2025, Published 4:06 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue is ready to bang college freshman in a bus — but bars are trying to stop her from doing so.

The adult film star took to TikTok on Monday, September 15, to complain about a brief obstacle she encountered while embarking on her Freshers Meet & Greet Tour in the U.K.

As part of Blue's tour, the raunchy content creator said she wants her "bang bus to be leaking with fluids between locations."

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue Embarks on 'Bang Bus' Tour

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Bonnie Blue is using a large van to host her latest s-- stunts.
Source: @bonnieblue/TikTok

Bonnie Blue is using a large van to host her latest s-- stunts.

After hitting Glasgow on Saturday, September 13, however, Blue claimed she was "banned from every bar in Newcastle," where her tour was supposed to continue on Sunday, September 14.

Vlogging her experience via TikTok, Blue spoke to the camera as she said she was "heading into town" and hoping it was "busy."

"Update: The council have banned me from every bar in Newcastle and they said they're going to call the police. I don't know why — I'm on public property and they don't seem to care about all the other people that seem to sneak their way into the U.K."

Article continues below advertisement

Adult Film Star 'Banned From Every Bar in Newcastle'

Image of Bonnie Blue was 'banned from every bar in Newcastle' as a result of her 'bang bus' tour.
Source: @bonnieblue/TikTok

Bonnie Blue was 'banned from every bar in Newcastle' as a result of her 'bang bus' tour.

As the vlog continued, Blue informed fans she was "back in the van" and headed back into town after stopping at a "car park" to figure out a better game plan.

"I give it 5-10 minutes before the police pull this van over," she predicted, though the blonde bombshell appeared to at least make it to fans as she handed out autographed T-shirts to a large group of college students — one of whom suggested she up her next s-- marathon goal to 10,000.

Blue went viral at the beginning of this year for sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

MORE ON:
Bonnie Blue

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Bonnie Blue's latest s-- stunt is targeted at college freshman.
Source: @bonnieblue/TikTok

Bonnie Blue's latest s-- stunt is targeted at college freshman.

The 26-year-old's next tour stop is scheduled to be Lincoln on Tuesday, September 16. By the end of the month, she plans to also hit Leeds, Sheffield, Nottingham, Oxford, Cambridge and London.

When advertising her tour ahead of its start, Blue declared, "last year's freshers skyrocketed my career, but this year I'm taking it to a new level. I’m hitting the road, and intend to break records," according to Daily Star.

Bonnie Blue Invites College Students to Come Inside Her 'Bang Bus'

Image of Bonnie Blue went viral after sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours
Source: @bonnieblue/TikTok

Bonnie Blue went viral after sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours

Blue encouraged young college students to "swap studies for saucy shenanigans" in the back of her "bang bus," which is equipped with a bed and "a special compartment in the bus for condoms, baby wipes, tissues, lube and consent forms."

Blue's events are limited to individuals 18 and older. A spokesperson for Blue told the news outlet that there would be ID checks and "systems" to ensure underage kids aren't using fake identification.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.