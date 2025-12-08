Annie Knight Shades Ex-Friend Bonnie Blue After She's Arrested in Bali: 'Hard to Feel Sorry for Her'
Dec. 8 2025, Published 9:48 a.m. ET
Annie Knight hates to say "I told you so," but when the shoe fits, she might as well wear it!
The OnlyFans star shaded her former friend Bonnie Blue just days after the latter was arrested in Bali for breaking strict "morality laws" on the island.
Knight, 27, reacted to Blue's reported arrest in a recent interview amid an ongoing feud surrounding the U.K. native, 26, allegedly trying to sabotage the Australian-born influencer's career after being banned from OnlyFans earlier this year.
"I did try to warn her of the consequences of filming [explicit] content in Bali," Knight admitted while speaking to Daily Mail on Monday, December 8. "She heard my warnings and chose to ignore them, so it’s hard to feel sorry for her. She made her bed and now she’s lying in it."
Trying to give her ex-pal the benefit of the doubt, Knight added: "[It’s] not the smartest business decision, but I guess everyone makes mistakes."
Bonnie Blue Reportedly Remains in Police Custody
Knight's comments come days after Blue was reportedly taken into police custody in the Indonesian province on Friday, December 5.
Australian outlet 9News revealed Blue was allegedly the subject of a police raid that saw her and dozens of men arrested.
While 14 Australian men were apparently released from custody without being charged, Blue, a man from Australia and two British men supposedly remain in custody in the tourist-loved area of Kuta.
Inside Bonnie Blue and Annie Knight's Friendship Fallout
Before their fallout, Blue had a close relationship with Knight that consisted of collaborations and bonding over their mutual adult film careers.
"Bonnie and I’ve always been super friendly. It’s been really cool for me to watch her grow," Knight said to Us Weekly in May. "We’ve always had a really supportive friendship, it’s never been competitive at all. We want to help each other. We’ve always helped each other. We give each other tips and advice and that kind of thing."
Annie Knight Admitted She and Bonnie Blue Don't 'Always Align'
Things, however, turned sour between the duo after Blue claimed she was banned from OnlyFans in June because she "gets more views" than other raunchy stars. Though she didn't name-drop, fans suspected she was referring to Knight or fellow top creator Lily Phillips.
"The only difference is, I don’t cry and I don’t vlog hospital journeys. I just leave smiling," Blue declared at the time.
Knight ultimately responded to Blue's OnlyFans ban in July, stating: "I was genuinely sorry to hear about Bonnie’s account being taken off OnlyFans. We’ve worked together in the past and while we don’t always align on content or marketing style, I’ve always respected her hustle — and I can imagine how hard it is to lose a major income stream in this industry."