OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Bonnie Blue
BREAKING NEWS

Bonnie Blue Arrested in Bali During Latest Stop of 'Bang Bus' Tour With 'Barely Legal' Men: Report

Photo fo Bonnie Blue.
Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram

Bonnie Blue was reportedly detained by police in Bali.

Profile Image

Dec. 5 2025, Published 10:26 a.m. ET

Bonnie Blue has reportedly been arrested in Bali while visiting the Indonesian province during the latest stop of her "Bang Bus" tour.

According to local news outlets, the adult film star was spotted at a police station in Kuta — Bali's most famous tourist hot spoton Friday, December 5, after being detained by cops for participating in activities deemed illegal on the island.

Blue has been touring around the world with her controversial van, which she uses to pick up "barely legal" men to engage in sexual activities with for content.

Image of Bonnie Blue was in Bali for the latest stop of her 'Bang Bus' tour.
Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram

Bonnie Blue was in Bali for the latest stop of her 'Bang Bus' tour.

The former OnlyFans model, who was banned from the subscription-based site for violating their rules against "extreme" content, announced her arrival in Bali via social media roughly one week prior to her arrest — though she uploaded a more recent video on Wednesday, December 3, stating, "Welcome to Thailand."

On November 29, however, Blue recorded herself "picking up the Bang Bus" in Bali, declaring: "Hey boys, those who are going to schoolies, and those that are barely legal, cannot wait to meet you."

"I’m in Bali so you know exactly what that means," she declared.

Image of Bonnie Blue went viral after breaking a world record by having intercourse with more than 1,000 men in 12 hours.
Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram

Bonnie Blue went viral after breaking a world record by having intercourse with more than 1,000 men in 12 hours.

According to 9News, local authorities have brought several foreigners in for questioning under suspicion of content creators participating in filming explicit content.

Image of Bonnie Blue was reportedly spotted at a police station in Bali.
Source: 9News

Bonnie Blue was reportedly spotted at a police station in Bali.

Image of Bonnie Blue has faced backlash for promoting content with 'barely legal' men.
Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram

Bonnie Blue has faced backlash for promoting content with 'barely legal' men.

More to come...

