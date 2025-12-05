Bonnie Blue Arrested in Bali During Latest Stop of 'Bang Bus' Tour With 'Barely Legal' Men: Report

Bonnie Blue has reportedly been arrested in Bali while visiting the Indonesian province during the latest stop of her "Bang Bus" tour.

According to local news outlets, the adult film star was spotted at a police station in Kuta — Bali's most famous tourist hot spot — on Friday, December 5, after being detained by cops for participating in activities deemed illegal on the island.

Blue has been touring around the world with her controversial van, which she uses to pick up "barely legal" men to engage in sexual activities with for content.