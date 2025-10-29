or
Bonnie Blue Jokes She's 'Bent Over With Nothing Inside of Her' in Odd TikTok: 'How Bizarre Is That?'

bonnie blue bent over nothing inside
Source: MEGA;@bonnieblue/TikTok

Bonnie Blue joked in a bizarre TikTok that she was bent over with nothing inside her.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 29 2025, Updated 12:23 p.m. ET

Bonnie Blue is giving fans an unfiltered look at what life is like behind the scenes as an adult content creator.

In a new TikTok, the model kicked things off by posing in skimpy black lace lingerie during a photoshoot, turning her backside to the camera. The crew then took her to an apartment building, where someone snapped photos of her mouth. The clip continued with Blue lying on a bed, wearing nothing but a gray Miu Miu sweater.

“I’m currently bent over with nothing inside of me. How bizarre is that? Soon you’ll come into me and get inside of me,” she told the camera.

image of Bonnie Blue posted a TikTok about her job.
Source: @bonnieblue/TikTok

Bonnie Blue posted a TikTok about her job.

She simply captioned the video, “spend the day with me.”

Of course, the comments section came alive instantly.

“Feels illegal to be this early,” one person joked, while another wrote, “Weirdo.”

Source: @bonnieblue/TikTok
A third viewer took things way too far and said, “After the things she's done, I wouldn't even consider her a human being. More like an object with legs…”

This isn’t the first time Blue — who was banned from OnlyFans — has talked about the pressure that comes with her job.

“I think the side that a lot of people don’t see is the amount of hours that I spend where I’m just on a laptop, where I spend chatting online, I’m on calls, I’m making custom requests,” the 26-year-old said during the October 27 episode of 60 Minutes Australia. “That’s a part of the job I sort of don’t show because it’s very intimate.”

image of The adult content creator said she makes millions from her work.
Source: @bonnieblue/TikTok

The adult content creator said she makes millions from her work.

She added, “I’ve always said, ‘I’d sell every item of clothing I’ve got, the cars, anything, and I’d replace it with memories.’ But I’m very fortunate that I can do both.”

image of OnlyFans banned Bonnie Blue after a controversial event.
Source: 60 Minutes Australia/YouTube

OnlyFans banned Bonnie Blue after a controversial event.

Blue — born Tia Emma Billinger — first entered the s-- industry in 2022 after becoming bored with a corporate job. She started with camming and escorting before landing on OnlyFans, where she quickly developed a niche with “freshers,” a term she uses for newly-18 or inexperienced fans. She later began participating in competitive s-- events.

But her boundary-pushing ideas sparked serious controversy. Her “Petting Zoo” event — where she planned to set a new record by being with 2,000 men while nude inside a glass box — triggered major backlash, resulting in OnlyFans banning her.

image of The 26-year-old now shares her content on Fansly instead.
Source: @onlybonnieblue/Instagram

The 26-year-old now shares her content on Fansly instead.

A spokesperson for the platform explained, “Extreme ‘challenge’ content is not available on OnlyFans and is not permitted under our Acceptable Use Policy and Terms of Service. Any breach of our Terms of Service results in content or account deactivation.”

Blue fired back about the ordeal.

"It's clearly unfair, and it's frustrating because I've been singled out and it's just because I get more press and more views," she told Us Weekly in June. "It's not because what I did was dangerous. I've been the only content creator that's happily slept with the numbers I have and have walked away smiling each time."

Still, she refused to let the ban slow her down, as she moved her exclusive content to Fansly and continues to grow her career there.

