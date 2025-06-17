Bonnie Blue Teases Men on New Video Chat Platform After Being Banned From OnlyFans: Watch
Bonnie Blue is wasting no time finding her next big business venture after allegedly being forever booted from OnlyFans.
The adult film star documented herself using a new video chat-platform similar to Omegle — which was officially taken down in 2023 — following a "permanent ban" of her subscription-based OnlyFans service last week.
Bonnie Blue Swaps OnlyFans for Video Chats
In new TikTok videos shared just days after news broke about her departure from OnlyFans, Blue could be seen teasing random men via a virtual video call, as many swooned over the raunchy content creator while asking about her wild sexual endeavors, challenges and stunts.
"'My boyfriend wouldn’t join a Bonnie Blue queue' trust me… he already has," one caption read alongside a video that appeared to be posted to the s-- worker's backup account on the social media app.
"Your husband lost all composure when he saw Bonnie Blue on Omegle," another caption stated, while a third quipped, "Bonnie Blue finally giving the men on Omegle something to tug too."
Blue had seemingly been referring to a fake version of Omegle, as the original site has been defunct for over a year despite previously allowing strangers to connect online for over a decade.
- Bonnie Blue Permanently Banned From OnlyFans for Posting 'Extreme' Content as Stunt to Sleep With 2,000 Men in 1 Day Gets Canceled
- Was Only Fans Model Bonnie Blue Arrested? Viral Video Shows Star Being Detained
- Bella’s ‘Truly Sorry’ After OnlyFans Changes Rules, Was ‘Trying To Remove Stigma Behind Sex Work’
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In one of the videos, a man asked Blue — who went viral earlier this year after sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours — if there is anything she would never let a guy to do her.
Blue confessed she still hasn't allowed a guy to enter through the "backdoor," joking that means she can "still go to heaven."
Another clip showed Blue lying to a man who wasn't really aware of who she was, comedically claiming to be "this really innocent nun that doesn’t really get up to much."
At one point, the blonde babe was asked about her "petting zoo" stunt — which was reportedly scrapped by the explicit star due to immense backlash. The challenge would have had Blue bound and gagged inside of a glass box as she allowed 2,000 volunteers to do whatever they want to her.
"No limits. No breaks. Just me, in a box and ready to be used," she teased ahead of the since-canceled event.
An additional TikTok video of her Omegle-like conversations portrayed someone offering up a friend who just turned 18 to sleep with Blue.
Why Bonnie Blue Was Banned From OnlyFans
Blue will likely need to stick to other forms of entertainment for the foreseeable future after the deactivation of her OnlyFans account.
As OK! previously reported, an OnlyFans spokesperson explained why Blue was axed from the platform in a recent statement, noting: "Extreme challenge content is not available on OnlyFans and is not permitted under our Acceptable Use Policy and Terms of Service. Any breach of our Terms of Service results in content or account deactivation."
"The ban is permanent. Any breach of our Terms of Service results in content or account deactivation. This is why it has been necessary to take this action," the rep concluded.