NEWS Bonnie Blue's OnlyFans Scandal: Man Who Created Fake Tour Post That Led to Her Being Banned From the Platform Doesn't 'Feel Guilty' Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram

Why Was Bonnie Blue Banned From OnlyFans?

Bonnie Blue was banned from OnlyFans for her 'extreme content.'

The post in question was a fabricated tour poster claiming Blue was going on the road for the "D---ing Tour" in the U.K., listing several dates and locations in May. The flyer featured a photo of the star in a bikini, jacket and cowboy boots and included the phrase, "Now this is what I call British banter."

This fake tour poster is one of the things that allegedly led to Bonnie Blue's OnlyFans ban.

"I was more shocked that people actually believed the d------ tour announcement. I posted it on my banter page, and it even had my logo on the image, but the internet never fails to surprise me," the creator shared of the situation. "I don’t feel guilty about creating the image." "I create memes based on social trends to make people laugh and smile. I’ve even had fans message me to say my content helped them through tough times or while they were struggling with depression, and that’s the real reason I run the page," he explained. "In a world where bad news often outweighs the good, sometimes all someone needs is a reason to laugh."

Blue canceled her 'petting zoo' event due to backlash.

“So, as long as people are talking about Bonnie Blue, I’ll keep making memes about her. Bonnie is clearly an intelligent woman who’s using her best assets to make millions, and I say, fair play to her,” he added. The poster was just one bump in the road leading to Blue's OnlyFans exit, as she admitted she's received previous warnings from the website.

Bonnie Blue Thinks Her Ban Was 'Unfair'

The OnlyFans star feels she was 'singled out' by the website because she's so successful.

As OK! reported, OnlyFans axed Blue from their platform after she revealed her idea for a “petting zoo stunt,” in which she planned to film herself while tied up in a glass box and have 2,000 men get physical with her. After receiving a warning from the website about it, she deleted all promo for the stunt, but she was still kicked off. "It’s clearly unfair and it’s frustrating because I’ve been singled out, and it’s just because I get more press and more views. It’s not because what I did was dangerous," she said in an interview of the lifetime ban. "I’ve been the only content creator that’s happily slept with the numbers I have and have walked away smiling each time."

