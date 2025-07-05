Bonnie Blue Would 'Love' to 'Continue Doing Stunts' on New Platform After Getting Banned From OnlyFans
Bonnie Blue has “completely called off” her “petting zoo” s-- stunt, where she planned to be tied up in a glass box and allow 2,000 suitors to have their way with her — however, the former OnlyFans star revealed in a new interview that she’d like to bring her idea, and others like it, to life one day.
“I definitely would love to do something, and I’m going to continue doing stunts, but I just don’t know what yet,” Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, said.
Bonnie Blue Plans to 'Host Parties' for Future S-- Challenges
The adult entertainer’s “petting zoo” challenge was dubbed too extreme by OnlyFans, leading her to be permanently banned from the platform on June 9. She now creates explicit content on Fansly, a direct competitor of OF.
During her recent interview, Blue dished on what her fans can expect from her as she continues to evolve her shock-factor s-- content.
“In the future, I definitely want to host events or parties or just show that s-- can be entertaining and not just dingy and dirty,” she shared. “I want it to be fun and open.”
Bonnie Blue Spends $60,000 on 'Petting Zoo' Challenge
Although her “petting zoo” never came to fruition, despite the 26-year-old spending about $60,000 on the event, Blue planned to incorporate strippers, naked models with chocolate on their bodies, a DJ and magicians for the controversial stunt.
With so much planning ahead of time, Blue noted that she likely won’t promote her next s-- stunt, just in case Fansly opposes it, and instead, she’ll let the ratings speak for themself.
“Next time, I'll just do it and let people get excited about it in the moment,” she noted. For now, though, the X-rated actress admitted that her permanent ban was a “learning lesson” she hopes never happens again, especially since she boosted around 900,000 subscribers on OnlyFans before they gave her the boot.
- Bonnie Blue Says It's 'Unfair and 'Frustrating' She Got Permanently Banned From OnlyFans for Posting 'Extreme' Content
- Bonnie Blue Permanently Banned From OnlyFans for Posting 'Extreme' Content as Stunt to Sleep With 2,000 Men in 1 Day Gets Canceled
- Bonnie Blue's OnlyFans Scandal: Man Who Created Fake Tour Post That Led to Her Being Banned From the Platform Doesn't 'Feel Guilty'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Bonnie Blue Was Warned by OnlyFans Before Her Ban
Blue also told the publication what the platform said to her about her extreme stunt when they issued her a temporary seven-day ban before her complete suspension.
“We’re not telling you not to do the glass box, but if it goes ahead, we can’t guarantee your OF will still be active,” she quoted OnlyFans reps.
Bonnie Blue 'Frustrated' by OnlyFans Ban
Although she was shocked by the apparent warning, the adult entertainer immediately went to all of her social media accounts to get rid of the evidence of her planned “petting zoo.” Despite this, she was still given a permanent ban.
“That was also so frustrating because within that ban, I did everything they said — removed content and publicly said it wasn’t going ahead,” Blue added.