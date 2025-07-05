Bonnie Blue Would 'Love' to 'Continue Doing Stunts' on New Platform After Getting Banned From OnlyFans

Bonnie Blue has “completely called off” her “petting zoo” s-- stunt, where she planned to be tied up in a glass box and allow 2,000 suitors to have their way with her — however, the former OnlyFans star revealed in a new interview that she’d like to bring her idea, and others like it, to life one day.

“I definitely would love to do something, and I’m going to continue doing stunts, but I just don’t know what yet,” Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, said.