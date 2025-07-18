Is Bonnie Blue a 'Dangerous Predator?': New Documentary Exposes Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Adult Film Star Sleeping With 1,057 Men
Bonnie Blue is hitting broadcast British television for a tell-all documentary exploring the adult film star's raunchy lifestyle.
Airing on Channel 4 on Tuesday, July 29, 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story, dives deep into the headline-making stunt heard around the world while exposing behind-the-scenes footage of the former OnlyFans model sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours.
Bonnie Blue Documentary Set to Shock Fans
"This resulting documentary goes behind the headlines, clickbait and ragebait to discover what life’s really like in Bonnie’s wild orbit, how she got here and what’s really going on behind those steely blue eyes," a press release for the project reads.
The memo continues: "The film sensitively explores the central question polarising debate about her: Is she a 'dangerous predator,' pandering to male fantasies and perpetuating the patriarchy? Or an empowered, s-- positive, businesswoman having the last laugh?"
Victoria Silver, who is directing the documentary, said she "wanted to capture the energy of a live and evolving story, with a woman at the heart of it who’s living her life in such a bold way," especially "at a time when factual TV is awash with retrospective stories."
Meanwhile, Channel 4's Commissioning Editor Tim Hancock raved about how the documentary provides "incredible access" to a story at the edges of modern morality."
Hancock claimed the project will leave fans "questioning their own presumptions" about Blue — who continues to face immense backlash for her seemingly never-ending s-- stunts.
Bonnie Blue Banned From OnlyFans
Blue's upcoming documentary comes after she faced a major career setback upon being permanently banned from OnlyFans last month.
While confirming she was axed from the subscription-based platform, a spokesperson for OnlyFans explained their decision in a statement.
"Extreme challenge content is not available on OnlyFans and is not permitted under our Acceptable Use Policy and Terms of Service," the message read. "Any breach of our Terms of Service results in content or account deactivation… This is why it has been necessary to take this action. We always act when users breach our terms of service."
Bonnie Blue 'Frustrated' After OnlyFans Ban
The ban came after Blue began promoting a "petting zoo" stunt in which she would have s-- with 2,000 men while tied up in a glass box.
During a June 27 interview, Blue expressed her disappointment in being booted from the app.
"It’s clearly unfair and it’s frustrating because I’ve been singled out, and it’s just because I get more press and more views," she declared. "It’s not because what I did was dangerous. I’ve been the only content creator that’s happily slept with the numbers I have and have walked away smiling each time."