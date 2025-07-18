Is Bonnie Blue a 'Dangerous Predator?': New Documentary Exposes Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Adult Film Star Sleeping With 1,057 Men

Bonnie Blue became an overnight phenomenon after revealing she slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

Airing on Channel 4 on Tuesday, July 29, 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story, dives deep into the headline-making stunt heard around the world while exposing behind-the-scenes footage of the former OnlyFans model sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours .

"This resulting documentary goes behind the headlines, clickbait and ragebait to discover what life’s really like in Bonnie’s wild orbit, how she got here and what’s really going on behind those steely blue eyes," a press release for the project reads.

The memo continues: "The film sensitively explores the central question polarising debate about her: Is she a 'dangerous predator,' pandering to male fantasies and perpetuating the patriarchy? Or an empowered, s-- positive, businesswoman having the last laugh?"