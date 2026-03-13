Bonnie Blue Sparks Pregnancy STD Fears With Latest Health Updates

Article continues below advertisement

OK! can reveal Bonnie Blue has ignited fresh health concerns after sharing details about troubling symptoms following her controversial pregnancy announcement. Medical experts warned the circumstances surrounding the alleged conception could expose both her and her apparent unborn child to serious risks, including sexually transmitted infections and other rare complications. Blue, 26, whose real name is Tia Billinger, has claimed she became pregnant after taking part in what she described as a "400-man" o--- at a mansion in London on February 7.

Source: MEGA Bonnie Blue claimed that she is pregnant.

The adult performer said her latest s-- stunt involved multiple men attempting to break what organizers called a "world cream pie record," with participants allegedly not using protection while bedding her. Blue later announced she believed she had conceived during the event and has since shared updates about her pregnancy journey online through social media videos and diary-style posts documenting her symptoms and daily routine. Medical professionals warn becoming pregnant after unprotected s-- with numerous partners within a short period could carry complex health implications.

Source: MEGA Bonnie Blue shared updates about her alleged pregnancy online.

One physician specializing in infectious diseases said such circumstances significantly increase the risk of contracting sexually transmitted infections that could harm both mother and baby. "When someone has unprotected s-- with multiple partners in a compressed timeframe, the probability of exposure to infections rises dramatically," the doctor told us. The expert explained that several infections can cross the placenta during pregnancy. "Diseases such as HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B can be transmitted to the fetus before birth, potentially causing lifelong health problems or even loss of the pregnancy," he said. The doctor added infections, including gonorrhea or chlamydia, may be passed to the baby during delivery, which in severe cases can lead to complications such as pneumonia, blindness or developmental issues.

Source: @onlybonnieblue /Instagram Health experts said infections, including gonorrhea or chlamydia may be passed to the baby.

In a recent video update shared online, Blue described some of the physical symptoms she says she has been experiencing during her apparent early pregnancy. She said she has been trying to improve her lifestyle by eating healthier food, drinking more water and taking walks outside while documenting her routine for followers. Blue said she has struggled with several uncomfortable symptoms since announcing her alleged pregnancy. She is currently claiming they include vomiting, nausea, lightheadedness, dizziness and "bad" trapped wind. Blue added: "And when I say it's been bad, genuinely, it's so uncomfortable and stinks, so that's really attractive." Health specialists say symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, dizziness and fatigue are common during early pregnancy, but they also emphasize the importance of medical monitoring when pregnancies occur under complex circumstances.

One specialist said infections acquired during pregnancy can increase the risk of premature birth or low birth weight. "These complications can affect how well a baby breathes, feeds and develops after birth," the expert said. "Early testing and monitoring are crucial whenever there is a possibility of infection." Researchers also note the possibility of rare biological phenomena when conception occurs after exposure to sperm from multiple partners within the same fertility window. One reproductive scientist said the phenomenon known as heteropaternal superfecundation can occur when two eggs are fertilized by sperm from different men during the same cycle, resulting in twins with separate fathers. Another rare condition known as superfetation involves a second pregnancy beginning during an existing one, producing fetuses at different stages of development. While extremely uncommon, documented cases have occurred in medical literature.

Source: @onlybonnieblue /Instagram Bonnie Blue, who is allegedly pregnant, said she is experiencing symptoms.

