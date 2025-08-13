Adult Film Star Bonnie Blue Reveals She Has a New Love Interest After Shocking Divorce

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue is officially off the market. The former OnlyFans star just revealed she’s seeing someone new, only months after announcing her split from ex-husband Oliver Davidson.

Source: @ve_ldn/Instagram Bonnie Blue recently split from her husband, Oliver Davidson.

“What I do is a priority, I really enjoy it, and it makes me happy. So, whoever I am to date... is going to have to accept what I do,” she explained.

As OK! previously reported, the X-rated actress met her ex-husband — a private-school boy — when she was 15 years old at a New Year’s Eve party. By 2022, the two were married and living on Australia’s Gold Coast. They tried to have a baby for 18 months, but it wasn’t possible due to her anatomy.

Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram Bonnie Blue is dating someone new.

In an October 2024 episode of the “Saving Grace” podcast, Blue reflected on her marriage, saying they “just grew apart” before ending things the year before. Even though they split romantically, they remain close. "He works for me now. [He] helps with some behind-the-scenes stuff. It is convenient. It’s handy for me," she shared.

The dating update comes just weeks after she opened up about how the divorce impacted her dating life. “I’m taking a break,” the 26-year-old told a news outlet. “Me and my ex were together for a very long time, and I’m fine not being in a relationship. It’s going to be difficult when I’m ready to date, because of what I do.”

Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram The X-rated content creator revealed that she won’t date people in the adult industry.

Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, said her encounters aren’t always purely physical. “Some of the s-- I have with people is loving, but it’s not boyfriend and girlfriend loving," she explained. She admitted she got “bored of explaining to people” why her s-- career takes priority over a monogamous relationship. “I just gave up going on dates,” she added.

Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram The former OnlyFans star revealed that her ex-husband now works for her.

At the time, Blue said she also won’t date anyone in the industry because they’d “never have s--” since they’d “both be burnt out.” After sleeping with someone new post-divorce, she was surprised at how “normal” it felt, admitting she didn’t have to “whip out p--- star one-liners” like she used to on OnlyFans before being banned in June.