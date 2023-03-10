Bonny Lee Bakley's Daughter Claimed Robert Blake Was 'Responsible For Killing' Her Mother 5 Years Before Actor's Death

"Why would I marry her if I was going to kill her?" Blake famously questioned in an interview. "I could've hired somebody to kill her when she was in Tibet or some place. She drove all over the country. I could've hired somebody to follow her for 10 months and make her disappear so nobody would ever find her, for Christ's sake. I would go out to dinner with her to kill her?"

As OK! previously reported, Blake passed away at 89-years-old after losing his battle with heart disease. He died "peacefully" in his Los Angeles, Calif., home "with family around him" on Thursday, March 9, according to a statement from his niece, Noreen Austin.